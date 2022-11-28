The Gilroy High boys wrestling team made an early statement by winning the Clovis West Shootout in Fresno on Nov. 19, edging Buchanan High 260.5-258.5. Buchanan is the six-time defending CIF State champion so the importance of the Mustangs’ victory can’t be overstated. Gilroy, a five-time state runner-up, finished ninth in last year’s State Championships, but this latest showing proves why it could be ready to dethrone Buchanan this season.

