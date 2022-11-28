ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy Dispatch

Prep roundup: Gilroy High wrestling makes early-season statement; Joshua Guzman finishes well in State Meet

The Gilroy High boys wrestling team made an early statement by winning the Clovis West Shootout in Fresno on Nov. 19, edging Buchanan High 260.5-258.5. Buchanan is the six-time defending CIF State champion so the importance of the Mustangs’ victory can’t be overstated. Gilroy, a five-time state runner-up, finished ninth in last year’s State Championships, but this latest showing proves why it could be ready to dethrone Buchanan this season.
Gilroy Dispatch

County finds Armendariz recall petition is 'insufficient'

A petition to recall Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz was determined to be insufficient, according to county elections officials. The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters notified the City of Gilroy on Nov. 28 that a random sampling of 500 signatures found that only 383 were valid. “The random sampling...
