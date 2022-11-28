Read full article on original website
Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing
Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed
Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson as Khloe Kardashian Names Baby No. 2: ‘How About Rob?’
A subtle dig? Kris Jenner shaded Tristan Thompson while suggesting a name for his and Khloé Kardashian’s newborn son during The Kardashians. Kris, 67, Khloé, 38, and sister Kim Kardashian talked about a name for the Good American founder’s baby boy, who was born on July 28, during the of the Hulu show.
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Kardashian fans left ‘heartbroken’ as two key family members are missing on portrait wall for Thanksgiving celebration
KARDASHIAN fans have noticed two key family members were left out of a portrait wall featured during the family Thanksgiving celebration. Pictures of both Scott Disick and Kanye West were missing from the extravagant celebration. Family matriarch, Kris Jenner, created a portrait for each family member dressed up looking like...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob in Kris Jenner Birthday Post
Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, while celebrating their mom Kris Jenner's birthday. Rob gave a big grin in a family shot with his grandma, MJ, mom Kris, and sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. The black-and-white photo appears to be from last year's birthday...
Khloé Kardashian Shares a Glimpse of Her Son in 'The Kardashians' Premiere
Khloé Kardashian has teased fans yet again with a tiny glimpse of her four-month-old baby son, this time in a split-second preview of the new episode of The Kardashians. At the end of the Hulu show’s last episode, fans saw a clip of what’s to come in the season finale, set to air this week. Viewers saw Khloé picking up her baby son and holding him in her arms, with a voiceover from Kris Jenner which said “Life is good. A new baby in the family is magic, he’s such a blessing.”
Famous Kardashian Christmas cards - Photoshopping North to Kim's curse-filled rant
The Kardashian-Jenner clan goes all out during the festive season, and the famous reality family is known for their extravagant Christmas cards. The Kardashians practically set the trend of using family photos as Christmas cards back in the eighties. (Or helped us all become obsessed with it). Nowadays, it simply wouldn’t be a Kardashian Kristmas if the family members weren’t in coordinating outfits with an over-the-top set and theme.
North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits
Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
Dream Kardashian Is So Cute Flashing A Peace Sign At 6th Birthday Party With Khloe: Video
Khloe Kardashian appeared in charge of documenting the KarJenner kids’ parties once again, as she shared videos of her niece Dream Kardashian’s 6th birthday celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12. The daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had an epic bash, which Khloe referred to as a “butterfly extravaganza” in her Instagram Stories, as seen below. In one of the snaps, Dream flashes a peace sign as she snuggles up to her Aunt Koko.
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Rob Kardashian Is All Smiles in Rare Appearance at Mom Kris Jenner's Birthday Party
Kris Jenner was surrounded by all of her loved ones for her birthday, including her son, Rob Kardashian! The 35-year-old single father made a rare appearance over the weekend on his sister, Kim Kardashian's, Instagram account. Rob gave a big grin in a family shot with his grandma, MJ, mom...
Kim Kardashian gets backlash for spending 'Friendsgiving' with Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian is receiving backlash from fans after hanging out with Tristan Thompson at a "Friendsgiving" event at a juvenile facility.
Kris Jenner Shows Off Her Custom-Made Elf on the Shelf Display With Each Doll Representing Her 12 Grandkids: Pic
Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock No one does Christmas like Lovey! Kris Jenner showed off her elaborate Elf on a Shelf display — with a toy custom-made for each of her 12 grandchildren. The momager, 67, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, November 28, to share the impressive holiday collection with her 50 million followers. “Thank […]
Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration
Watch: Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight. Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception. While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.
Kim Kardashian Calls Mom Kris Jenner the ‘Heartbeat of Our Family’ While Accepting Baby2Baby Award
Thanking her biggest supporter. Kim Kardashian received the Giving Tree Award on Saturday, November 12, at the Baby2Baby Gala, and the entrepreneur made sure to acknowledge Kris Jenner, who was in the audience. “I would like to thank my parents,” the Skims founder, 42, said as she accepted the honor,...
Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Posts Sweet Thanksgiving Tribute To Stepmom Kourtney
Landon Barker proved once again that he has a great relationship with his stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. The son of Travis Barker, who married Kourtney in April of this year, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 25 to share a sweet tribute to the reality star in honor of Thanksgiving. Alongside a fabulous photo of himself, Travis, Kourtney and two of her kids: daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, Landon tagged Kourt and wrote, “I’m so thankful for you and I love you guys!”
The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s 2022 Holiday Decorations: Kylie Jenner’s Elaborate Tree, Kris Jenner’s Custom Elves on a Shelf and More
A very Kardashian Kris-mas. The Kardashian-Jenners are known for going big and bold with their holiday decor, and their 2022 furnishings are no exception. Kylie Jenner was the first of her family members to share her Christmas tree, unveiling the 20-foot giant via Instagram just after Thanksgiving weekend. “Tis the season,” the Kardashians star, 25, […]
