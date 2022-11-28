Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
Carjacked Minnesota Father Takes The Thief’s Car And Rescues His Kids
The unimaginable happened to this family from Burnsville. Deanah and Derek Gotchie, and their four children were all in their vehicle when they were dropping off some items at a friend's home on Russell Avenue North in Burnsville at approximately 8:30 pm last night. A FATHER IN ACTION. When Deanah...
Update: St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An update to a story that we first told you about back in mid-October, a St. Cloud woman who was wanted by Minneapolis police in a murder investigation has been arrested in Texas. Minneapolis police say Erica Roberts was arrested in Longview, Texas after they received...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Ways You Can Help Victims of the Recent Ogilvie Home Invasion
Thanks to a caring friend of the couple, we were informed of a terrible incident that happened in central Minnesota to a couple that makes helping others a part of their daily lives. You may have read the story recently of the terrible home invasion and attack on these two...
A Mall In Minnesota is Hitting the Auction Block Next Year
Have you ever wanted to own a mall? It's a pretty niche desire in life, but if you are in the market for one the Maplewood Mall is hitting the auction block in 2023. The mall is just a few miles north of St. Paul, and currently has stores like Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls, and Macy's. RI-Marketplace is hosting the auction and says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, could be a big boost to its sales appeal.
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
What Would Be Your Reaction if Your Neighbors Complained about this in St. Cloud?
This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard about. Not everyone has the same taste as far as any holiday decorating goes. Some people go all out like (as I put it) Christmas totally threw up in your living room or in your yard. Other people go for the minimalist look and others may not put up any decor at all - at least not in the yard. But- the point is - you do you. It's your yard or house, do what you want.
See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display an Hour From St. Cloud
If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
Santa Claus And Live Reindeer Set To Appear In Albertville This Weekend
Shoppers at the Albertville Premium Outlets will have a chance to visit with Santa and his (live) reindeer friends! The event is slated for this Saturday and Sunday (December 3rd and 4th) from 10 a.m. to Noon. Photos with Santa and his antlered friends will be free. Santa will be...
Prep Bowl 40 This Weekend At U.S. Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The 40th edition of the Minnesota State High School League's Prep Bowl Championship Series will take place Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2ND. Class "A" championship at 10:00 a.m. Springfield (11-2) versus Minnesota (11-2) Class "AA" championship at 1:00...
Winter SKOLstice To Feature “Largest Ice Maze In Twin Cities To Date”
The "largest ice maze in the Twin Cities to date" is coming to Eagan in January as part of the Winter SKOLstice event at Viking Lakes. The event is scheduled be open daily from January 6th to February 19th, 2023. The ice maze will be created by Minnesota Ice, who...
Foley Christmas Lighting Contest Starts Thursday
FOLEY (WJON News) - The City of Foley Christmas Lighting Contest starts Thursday. Three residential displays will win a prize package of $100 in Foley Shopping Dollars, and one business will be recognized for brightening the holidays for shoppers. The judging happens nightly from December 1st through the 11th, with...
Sherburne County Included in Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has included Sherburne County in a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected. The highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake Wisconsin.'
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0