Minneapolis, MN

A Mall In Minnesota is Hitting the Auction Block Next Year

Have you ever wanted to own a mall? It's a pretty niche desire in life, but if you are in the market for one the Maplewood Mall is hitting the auction block in 2023. The mall is just a few miles north of St. Paul, and currently has stores like Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls, and Macy's. RI-Marketplace is hosting the auction and says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, could be a big boost to its sales appeal.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
What Would Be Your Reaction if Your Neighbors Complained about this in St. Cloud?

This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard about. Not everyone has the same taste as far as any holiday decorating goes. Some people go all out like (as I put it) Christmas totally threw up in your living room or in your yard. Other people go for the minimalist look and others may not put up any decor at all - at least not in the yard. But- the point is - you do you. It's your yard or house, do what you want.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display an Hour From St. Cloud

If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Prep Bowl 40 This Weekend At U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The 40th edition of the Minnesota State High School League's Prep Bowl Championship Series will take place Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2ND. Class "A" championship at 10:00 a.m. Springfield (11-2) versus Minnesota (11-2) Class "AA" championship at 1:00...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Foley Christmas Lighting Contest Starts Thursday

FOLEY (WJON News) - The City of Foley Christmas Lighting Contest starts Thursday. Three residential displays will win a prize package of $100 in Foley Shopping Dollars, and one business will be recognized for brightening the holidays for shoppers. The judging happens nightly from December 1st through the 11th, with...
FOLEY, MN
Sherburne County Included in Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has included Sherburne County in a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected. The highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake Wisconsin.'
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

