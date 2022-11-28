Read full article on original website
New AP Top 25 Rankings Released
Monday afternoon, the Associated Press released this week's Top 25 rankings for men's college basketball. TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Miami (FL) 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, St. John's 1, Virginia Tech 1.
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped two spots into a tie at No. 11 with a total of 860 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 11-tie Alabama, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Kentucky.
MLive.com
Michigan State drops in AP rankings after Alabama loss
Michigan State’s loss to Alabama was a costly one in terms of rankings, even if the Spartans recovered for two wins after that. The Spartans fell eight spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll, released on Monday. That fall came after a 2-1 record...
Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
Yardbarker
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Zags 360 – 3 games and a big drop
The Gonzaga Bulldogs participated in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland. Gonzaga won two games but lost one, which dropped them to 14th in the AP Top 25 poll. The Gonzaga Bulldogs traveled to Portland, Oregon, to participate in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. However, it was much more than this tournament at stake.
Longhorns Rise to No. 2 in AP Poll Ahead of Non-Conference Bout vs. No. 7 Creighton
The Texas Longhorns have received their highest top-25 ranking of the decade.
Men's Basketball AP Poll: Despite Two Wins, UCLA Slips Amid Chaos
Houston took over at No. 1 in a week of major shakeups that cost the Bruins some points near the bottom of the top 25.
The biggest surprises and disappointments of the college football season
There always unexpected results during the college football season. Here are the 15 biggest surprises and disappointments across the country.
Centre Daily
Johnson and DePaul earn 103-98 OT win over Samford
Javan Johnson scored 28 points, including seven in the overtime, as DePaul defeated Samford 103-98 on Wednesday. Johnson added four blocks for the Blue Demons (4-3). Umoja Gibson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and nine assists. Da'Sean Nelson was 6 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 18 points. Philmon Gebrewhit had 18 with three 3s.
Gonzaga’s brutal slate continues with No. 6 Baylor up next
Gonzaga coach Mark Few always builds an ambitious nonconference schedule, helping not only harden his team for March but also to balance the Bulldogs’ weaker West Coast Conference slate when it comes to the NCAA selection committee. They’ve taken their lumps already this season, losing to second-ranked Texas and...
Centre Daily
Rose Bowl to Acquiesce on 2024 Playoff Expansion
The Granddaddy of Them All is falling in line. The Rose Bowl, after months of delay, has agreed to amend its contract to pave the way for an expansion of the College Football Playoff in two years, sources tell Sports Illustrated. The CFP is expected to soon announce that the Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season.
Alabama Basketball Climbs In AP Top 25, Coaches Polls
The Alabama men's basketball team won two of its three games in the Phil Knight Invitational last week, defeating No. 20 Michigan State on Thursday and top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday, and that led to a surge in the national polls for Nate Oats' Crimson Tide (6-1) team. In the...
First look Big Ten Championship: Purdue vs. Michigan odds and lines
The Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) and No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0, 9-0) meet Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Purdue vs. Michigan odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
