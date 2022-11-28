ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Cyber Monday: A look inside Memphis’ Amazon Fulfillment Facility

By Quametra Wilborn
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions of people are expected to shop online for Cyber Monday – with their hearts and wallets on the hunt for the best deals.

Online retailers like Amazon say this is their busiest day of the year.

“Really popular this year is going to be this MetaQuest 2 virtual reality game. Everybody has this on their shopping list and right now it’s $50 off on Amazon.com,” Divina Mims said.

From the moment you click buy now, a team works diligently to get your package to your front door.

It’s a process those working at the Amazon Fulfillment Facility in Frayser know all too well.

“It’s exciting. You get hyped up about the holidays. You get hyped up about this time of year.” Jeremy Johnson said.

Jeremy Johnson is the Senior Manager of operations and says many of those deals will be processed right here at the Memphis facility.

“For a lot of employees, it’s an opportunity to finance their Christmas. For a lot of customers, this is an opportunity to get that big gift at a discount,” Johnson said.

Officials say the massive facility has more than 21,000 miles of conveyors moving thousands of packages a day.

Johnson says on average the MEM4 facility processes more than 1 million units per week, but during the peak season which is happening right now, he’s predicting that number will be far greater.

This Cyber Monday, they are slated to deliver 63,000 packages throughout the Mid-south, and that number is expected to grow throughout the following days.

It’s a big job, but Amazon officials say the team is ready for the challenge.

“They’ve been here since 1:20 this morning sorting packages, prepping them, putting them in the containers, and getting them ready for our drivers to deliver throughout Memphis,” Kimberly Willis Green said.

Amazon officials say if you experience any issues receiving or ordering your package, they encourage you to contact customer support.

WREG

