PWMania
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
nodq.com
There is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW
As previously noted, there was speculation about William Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the matter…. “William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that...
PWMania
Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status
Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
PWMania
Bob Orton Jr. Provides Update on Randy Orton Following Surgery, Cody Rhodes – Orton
WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton Jr. recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and commented on how his son Randy Orton is doing following his recent back surgery. The most recent update on Orton’s status and health can be found by clicking here. The...
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
bodyslam.net
William Regal Could Reportedly Still Leave AEW For WWE Despite 3 Year Deal
William Regal made his AEW debut at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view event on March 6 of this year. As previously reported, William Regal signed a 3-year deal with AEW, so he still has plenty of time left on his contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went...
wrestletalk.com
AEW’s Stokely Hathaway Discusses His Mental Health Issues Following WWE Release
AEW’s Stokely Hathaway has opened up about his mental health struggles in the wake of his release from WWE. Hathaway, formerly known as Malcolm Bivens in NXT, was released from WWE in April after turning down an offer of a contract extension. Speaking to Renee Paquette on her podcast...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho's Son Gives Big Update On Pro Wrestling Ambitions
Charlotte Flair, El Hijo del Santo, Randy Orton, Juventud Guerrera, Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio; all are examples of professional wrestlers who followed their famous fathers into the wrestling business. And that's just a few examples, as wrestling is littered with second and third generation wrestlers, all trying to live up to their famous family members.
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
tjrwrestling.net
Ricky Steamboat Wins In His Final Match
Ricky Steamboat rolled back the years in his final match and picked up one last victory before hanging up his boots for good. In a historic year for wrestling with the return to the ring of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the final ever match of Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat was not to be outshone as he took part in his last ever bout on a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 27th of November.
ringsidenews.com
MJF’s First Remarks After Destroying William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley with a little help from Mox’s trusted adviser and mentor William Regal. Tonight, the Devil Himself showed his true colors by destroying the veteran. MJF and William Regal unveiled a brand new AEW World Championship during Dynamite this week. Max...
411mania.com
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: The Cardonas vs. The Spectaculars
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:. * The Cardonas vs. The Spectaculars (If the Cardonas win, they get five minutes alone with Rolando Freeman; if The Specaaculars win, Rolando will immediately face Matt Cardona for his World Title shot)
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ninja Mack On Working With Great Muta, Talks The Backstage Atmosphere Of Pro Wrestling NOAH
Ninja Mack recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about working alongside the legendary Keiji Mutoh (Great Muta), as well as his thoughts on competing for Pro Wrestling NOAH and what the backstage atmosphere is currently like for the promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Talks the atmosphere of...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Possibly Leaving The Company Soon
All Elite Wrestling has signed a number of talented wrestlers over the last few years, but it looks like at least one popular tag team could be parting ways with the promottion. Dax Harwood of FTR recently spoke to Fightful Select about his AEW status and he noted that he...
411mania.com
Jai Vidal Signed A Multi-Year Contract With Impact Wrestling
In an interview with LGBT in the Ring (via Fightful, Jai Vidal revealed that he has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Vidal has been appearing as the content creator and executive stylist of Gisele Shaw, and has wrestled twice. Vidal is the first openly gay man to sign with Impact. Tommy Dreamer offered him the contract with the company.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: WWE Raw Tonight (11/28/22) – Monday Night Raw Card
WWE Raw tonight makes its return to the Norfolk Scope of Norfolk, Virginia. A very well-known arena for pro wrestling fans thanks to the infamous “D-X Invades Nitro” segment back in 1998. Triple H famously mentioned the arena by name as being the location of that week’s edition of WCW Monday Nitro before riding off to it on a Jeep with a cannon barrel equipped. Or as they love to say, “a tank”. It wasn’t a tank.
411mania.com
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More
WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
411mania.com
Aramis Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles
Aramis is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, and Jonathan Gresham. PWG Battle of Los Angeles...
