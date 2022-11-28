Ricky Steamboat rolled back the years in his final match and picked up one last victory before hanging up his boots for good. In a historic year for wrestling with the return to the ring of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the final ever match of Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat was not to be outshone as he took part in his last ever bout on a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 27th of November.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO