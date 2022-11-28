ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
capitalandmain.com

Are Police Helicopters Worth the Cost?

Beni Benitez was 13, and lying in bed trying to fall asleep, when a bright flash made him open his eyes. His siblings were asleep on the bottom bunk. But a glaring light shone into the room, and the windows started shaking. His anxiety spiked as he heard the vibrating chop of a police helicopter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputy blames demotion on retaliation by Lieutenant close to Sheriff

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is suing her employer, alleging she was wrongfully demoted earlier this year for resisting sexual harassment by a close associate of Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Deputy Lorraine Anda’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, retaliation, and harassment. She...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County DA sues publisher for allegedly selling subscriptions to unwitting customers

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is suing the Chatsworth-based publisher of magazines about naval and aviation history, alleging management continued to sell subscriptions to unwitting customers after the company temporarily ceased publishing in 2020. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against Challenge Publications Inc. alleges violation of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee’s Los Angeles-Area Home Burglarized

Authorities Tuesday were investigating a burglary at Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s Calabasas-area residence. The crime occurred last week, and deputies took a burglary report, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which did not release details of the investigation. According to TMZ, Lee had not been...
knock-la.com

LAPD’s Commission Rules on the Killing of Valentina Orellana Peralta and Daniel Elena Lopez

On November 22, 2022, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled that one of the shots LAPD officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired at Daniel Elena Lopez was within LAPD policy. While responding to a 911 call about Elena Lopez hitting store customers with a bike lock on December 23, 2021, Jones fired three rounds, killing Elena Lopez and Valentina Orellana Peralta. Elena Lopez was 24 and Orellana Peralta was 14. The commission ruled that the first of three shots was in policy despite LAPD Chief Michel Moore suggesting all three were out of policy. Both rulings could potentially lead to disciplinary measures for Jones. However, to date, none have been announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
