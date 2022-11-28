Read full article on original website
Mistrial declared in 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson's trial on rape charges after jury fails to reach a verdict
In actor Danny Masterson's month-long trial, three charging witnesses — all former Scientologists — testified that Masterson raped them.
capitalandmain.com
Are Police Helicopters Worth the Cost?
Beni Benitez was 13, and lying in bed trying to fall asleep, when a bright flash made him open his eyes. His siblings were asleep on the bottom bunk. But a glaring light shone into the room, and the windows started shaking. His anxiety spiked as he heard the vibrating chop of a police helicopter.
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
foxla.com
Los Angeles man arrested for allegedly raping 13 women, luring them on Instagram
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles man was arrested recently in connection with 13 rapes across Los Angeles County — including several involving children — in which he allegedly lured his victims on social media, authorities announced Tuesday. Michael Watson Jr., 21, is facing sixteen felony counts including...
‘Serial rapist’ who found victims on Instagram arrested, facing 16 charges: LASD
A man accused of raping a woman he met on social media last year is facing more than a dozen additional charges and authorities are describing him as a “serial rapist.” Michael Watson Jr., 21, of Los Angeles, was arrested on Nov. 8 in the Antelope Valley. Watson became the subject of the investigation after […]
2urbangirls.com
Deputy blames demotion on retaliation by Lieutenant close to Sheriff
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is suing her employer, alleging she was wrongfully demoted earlier this year for resisting sexual harassment by a close associate of Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Deputy Lorraine Anda’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, retaliation, and harassment. She...
foxla.com
Deputies discuss suspected LA serial rapist accused of targeting more than a dozen women
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discussed the arrest of a suspected serial rapist. Authorities fear there may be more victims connected to the suspect, 21-year-old Michael Watson Jr.
LA County DA sues publisher for allegedly selling subscriptions to unwitting customers
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is suing the Chatsworth-based publisher of magazines about naval and aviation history, alleging management continued to sell subscriptions to unwitting customers after the company temporarily ceased publishing in 2020. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against Challenge Publications Inc. alleges violation of...
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee's home burglarized
Authorities today were investigating a burglary at Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s Calabasas-area residence. The crime occurred last week, and deputies took a burglary report, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee’s Los Angeles-Area Home Burglarized
Authorities Tuesday were investigating a burglary at Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s Calabasas-area residence. The crime occurred last week, and deputies took a burglary report, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which did not release details of the investigation. According to TMZ, Lee had not been...
thelocalmalibu.com
Malibu Creek State Park Shootings: A Four-Year Investigation Diary of Cover-Up and Corruption Part 1
In the fall of 2018, after months of terror with a shooter on the loose in Malibu Canyon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Anthony Rauda in connection with the murder of Tristan Beaudette and multiple shootings in and around Malibu Creek State Park that occurred between November 2016 and June 2018.
knock-la.com
LAPD’s Commission Rules on the Killing of Valentina Orellana Peralta and Daniel Elena Lopez
On November 22, 2022, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled that one of the shots LAPD officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired at Daniel Elena Lopez was within LAPD policy. While responding to a 911 call about Elena Lopez hitting store customers with a bike lock on December 23, 2021, Jones fired three rounds, killing Elena Lopez and Valentina Orellana Peralta. Elena Lopez was 24 and Orellana Peralta was 14. The commission ruled that the first of three shots was in policy despite LAPD Chief Michel Moore suggesting all three were out of policy. Both rulings could potentially lead to disciplinary measures for Jones. However, to date, none have been announced.
inlandvalleynews.com
After Restaurant Depot Fires Single Mom L.A. Coalition Accuses Them of Being “Anti Black”
LOS ANGELES – About 200 protesters gathered on Nov. 24 at wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier Restaurant Depot/Jetro in Culver City to demand justice for Passion Schoolfield, a single Black mother who was fired for expressing an opinion about Ye, the rapper also known as Kanye West. According...
Felon Charged In Apparent Unprovoked Hammer Attack in Santa Ana
A 28-year-old hammer-wielding man was charged Tuesday with attacking four people in a suspected unprovoked attack in Santa Ana.
5 Most Underrated Neighborhoods In Los Angeles
Here's your inside scoop on underrated neighborhoods that Angelenos don't want you to know about. Whether you're renting or buying, there's something for you.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Los Angeles County continues to thwart failed DA recall probe, attorneys say
The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters has continued to create roadblocks to an inspection by the district attorney recall campaign, which is determined to discover whether petitions were erroneously tossed out, dooming its effort, attorneys say.
Over 50 Families Facing Eviction From Cali Lake RV Resort Park In Santa Clarita
Over 50 residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort park in Santa Clarita are facing evictions, after the park reportedly made expansions without getting proper permits, prompting Supervisor Kathryn Barger to assist in keeping the families off the street. The Cali RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it ...
kclu.org
It's little known in the Tri-Counties, but Oxnard company is world-famous for helping to make music
The sounds of saws, presses, sanders, and paint brushes are music to a team of workers at a little known factory in Oxnard. The sounds of this plant literally will morph into the sounds of music. The business is Drum Workshop, also known as DW. The five decade old company...
