Vote now: Which was the best high school football play in the country Nov. 24-26?

Watch our video of the top 10 plays of the week and pick your favorite

The SBLive Sports staff watched a bunch of highlights from last weekend's high school football playoff games across the nation and picked our top 10.

Check out the video above and vote in the poll below to choose your favorite.

The voting will conclude Monday, Dec. 5, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Descriptions of each play are below the poll.

(Willtrell Hartson photo by Jeff Harwell ; video by Jordyn Bennett)

1. Milton (Georgia)

Debron Gatling makes a diving grab in the back of the end zone, much to an onlooker's delight.

2. Basha (Arizona)

Demond Williams Jr. dances away from defenders in the backfield before sprinting for a first down.

3. St. John Bosco (California)

Jahlil McClain lays out to make a diving catch beyond three defenders in the area.

4. Mater Dei Catholic (California)

Jerry McClure rises above two defenders to make a toe-tapping grab in the end zone.

5. American Heritage (Florida)

Mark Fletcher throws one defender off his back and stiff-arms another on touchdown run.

6. San Antonio Harlan (Texas)

Miky Duesing double-pumps to make a spectacular leaping grab over two defenders.

7. Boyle County (Kentucky)

Montavin Quisenberry turns what looks like an easy interception into a long touchdown reception.

8. Belle Vernon (Pennsylvania)

Quinton Martin zigs, then zags, then zigs and zags again on long punt return touchdown.

9. Atlantic City (New Jersey)

Sah'nye DeGraffenreit palms the football on one-handed catch in tight coverage.

10. Massillon Washington (Ohio)

Montrell Hartson isn't fazed by defender's inside position, snatching a TD out of his hands.

—