Vote now: Which was the best high school football play in the country Nov. 24-26?

By Mike Swanson
 2 days ago

Watch our video of the top 10 plays of the week and pick your favorite

The SBLive Sports staff watched a bunch of highlights from last weekend's high school football playoff games across the nation and picked our top 10.

Check out the video above and vote in the poll below to choose your favorite.

The voting will conclude Monday, Dec. 5, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Descriptions of each play are below the poll.

1. Milton (Georgia)

Debron Gatling makes a diving grab in the back of the end zone, much to an onlooker's delight.

2. Basha (Arizona)

Demond Williams Jr. dances away from defenders in the backfield before sprinting for a first down.

3. St. John Bosco (California)

Jahlil McClain lays out to make a diving catch beyond three defenders in the area.

4. Mater Dei Catholic (California)

Jerry McClure rises above two defenders to make a toe-tapping grab in the end zone.

5. American Heritage (Florida)

Mark Fletcher throws one defender off his back and stiff-arms another on touchdown run.

6. San Antonio Harlan (Texas)

Miky Duesing double-pumps to make a spectacular leaping grab over two defenders.

7. Boyle County (Kentucky)

Montavin Quisenberry turns what looks like an easy interception into a long touchdown reception.

8. Belle Vernon (Pennsylvania)

Quinton Martin zigs, then zags, then zigs and zags again on long punt return touchdown.

9. Atlantic City (New Jersey)

Sah'nye DeGraffenreit palms the football on one-handed catch in tight coverage.

10. Massillon Washington (Ohio)

Montrell Hartson isn't fazed by defender's inside position, snatching a TD out of his hands.

The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools

Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
JACKSON, MS
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday

It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing

It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WTKR

High school football semifinals set for Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After claiming regional championships last week, six area high school football teams hit the field in state semifinal match-ups this Saturday. Western Branch captured its first region title since 2002 with a win over Manchester and will travel to Freedom-Woodbridge for the Class 6 state semifinal. The Bruins are 11-2 with losses to King's Fork and Oscar Smith by a combined nine points. They'll face an Eagles team that is 13-0 and has set a new VHSL record for points scored in a season of 835, eclipsing the mark of 819 set by Hampton in 1996 and Manchester in 2018. Western Branch and Freedom kick off at 3:00 on Saturday.
NORFOLK, VA
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday

The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

U-M Captain Issues Powerful Statement On Cade McNamara

It's official: veteran U-M quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. Although it's an unfortunate ending for a guy who helped Michigan accomplish so much, it's not at all surprising given the current set of circumstances. After losing the starting job to sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy in week two of the 2022 season, McNamara would see limited action before suffering a season ending injury against UConn in week three.
ILLINOIS STATE
