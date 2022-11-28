ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Wide Receiver Opts For Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide completed its regular season with a blowout victory over Auburn. The Tide appears destined to miss the playoffs and therefore many players have begun to think about the offseason. Sophomore wide receiver Christian Leary has taken to Twitter to announce he will enter the transfer portal.
Why missing out on the CFP may be a blessing in disguise for Alabama?

Not meeting primary goals is a difficult experience, regardless of what stage in life someone is in. The University of Alabama football program enters each season with two goals. Nick Saban wants to win a Southeastern Conference Championship and a national championship. Alabama is out of the conversation for both with two losses as it has been a disappointing season, despite having 10 wins, by the Crimson Tide’s standard. Tide fans were hoping the College Football Playoff Committee would give the team a break and have it at No. 5 in the rankings; however, Alabama came in at No. 6.
Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility

Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers

Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
Joel Klatt explains why Alabama will be shut out of Playoff even if TCU falls in Big 12 Championship

Joel Klatt gave his thoughts on Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings, the 2nd-to-last ones before Sunday’s selection day. Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC make up the top 4 while Ohio State and Alabama are Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. A few Crimson Tide fans, while their team appears to have no realistic chance of making the field with 2 losses, may still be holding out a little hope that losses by TCU and USC in their respective conference championships could open the door.
Alabama Lands Commitment From Another 2023 Wide Out

Alabama has landed a commitment from yet another 2023 wide receiver in four star prospect Jaren Hamilton from Gainesville, Fla. Hamilton is the fourth wide receiver in the class that already features Jalen Hale, Malik Benson (the number one junior college prospect in the nation), and Cole Adams. Adding more...
Alabama Offensive Linemen Opts to Enter the Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2) completed its regular season on Saturday night by defeating the Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6) 49-27. The Crimson Tide are now in wait-and-see mode as the College Football Playoff committee will make its determinations next week on the final four, however, it hasn't stopped some Alabama athletes from already deciding their next steps.
How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?

As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
Famed Alabama quarterback Clell Hobson turns 92

Today, Clell “Butch” Hobson Sr. is celebrating his 92nd birthday. The Tuscaloosa native is one of the oldest living former University of Alabama quarterbacks. Tot Fikes, who quarterbacked the two-hand touch women’s football team from the 1940s, is technically the oldest living quarterback for the University of Alabama. The University of Alabama discontinued women’s football after one of the players was seriously injured.
Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach

Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
Business Happenings - December 2022

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
