Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul featured on Hallmark Channel's 'Christmas Cam' livestream

By BringMeTheNews
 2 days ago
St. Paul is one of five cities being featured this holiday season on the Hallmark Channel's "Christmas Cam" livestream.

The livestream camera over the decorations in Rice Park went live on Sunday and will run daily, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., through Dec. 30.

According to the network, towns were chosen that "evoke the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies."

Also featured on the "Christmas Cam" are St. Petersburg, Florida, Corning, New York, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Harbor Springs, Michigan.

