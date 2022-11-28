ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Suspect arrested in Phoenix crash that left man dead

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash earlier this year that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of June 1 near 31st and Northern Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they learned that an...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop leaves man dead

PHOENIX - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop near 67th Avenue and McDowell. A witness had called 911 just before midnight on Dec. 1 after they reportedly saw someone in a passenger car opening fire while driving past the stop.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Search for drugs in south Phoenix home leads DEA agents to 'cockfighting' facility

PHOENIX — A search for drugs at a south Phoenix home led federal authorities to discover what they believed was a cockfighting ring in the backyard. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant at the home near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road Thursday morning. During the search, officers located several roosters in the backyard and suspected the property doubled as a cockfighting facility.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Impairment suspected in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian outside of a Walmart in Goodyear. Around 5 p.m. officials say a woman was exiting a Walmart near Interstate 10 and Estrella Parkway when she was struck by a vehicle. The woman was transported...
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect fatally shot by police outside Mesa 7-Eleven store

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police shot and killed a suspect outside a 7-Eleven near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning. Officers said it all started when a store employee called 911 to report a car parked in front of the store with a man inside. "The...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect on the loose after robbery at Walgreens in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’re searching for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens in Chandler on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m. Officers say the suspect threatened employees and claimed to have a gun, but...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Police find woman shot to death inside west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after firefighters discovered a woman dead at a home in the city’s westside Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a call at a home on Cypress Street, near 67th and McDowell avenues, around 3:15 p.m. Fire crews were first dispatched to the home on a medical call but when they arrived, they found 37-year-old Jamie Bryant, who had been shot to death. Officers say there were signs of trauma and asked homicide detectives to respond to the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian killed in Laveen hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said. First responders were called at around 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 for reports that a man had been hit by a car. John Franklin, 55, was found severely...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man killed, woman arrested after stabbing near I-17 and Cactus Rd

Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed near I-17 and Cactus Road Tuesday evening. Officials say the man was found bleeding and unresponsive when crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Cory Little. On Wednesday, Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police investigating after body found near Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating after a body was located near Tempe Town Lake on Thanksgiving Day. Police say a man was found dead in the river bottom just north of Tempe Marketplace Thursday around 12:30 p.m. The man has not been identified at this time. Officials...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of murdering girlfriend, threatening her family in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 22-year-old Phoenix man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death and threatening her family members earlier this month. On Nov. 11, police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting call near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. That’s where they found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. She died at the scene. Detectives later identified her boyfriend, 22-year-old Montel Alexander, as a person of interest in the case.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman has been arrested for manslaughter after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument. Shaqueila Hudson, 27, was taken into custody after a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater on Nov. 29. The victim, 44-year-old Cory Little, had been found...
PHOENIX, AZ

