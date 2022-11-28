Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
Hall leads Trumbull football to win over No 1 Southington in Class LL quarterfinals
SOUTHINGTON – In a wild football game that produced a combined nine rushing touchdowns, Trumbull junior running back Jonathan Hall had the game of his life to lead his team to the biggest upset of this football season. Hall ran for 232 yards on 33 carries, including five touchdowns,...
trumbulltimes.com
5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
Five Trumbull field hockey players earned postseason recognition for their play on the field during the 2022 season. Senior forward Maura Carbone earned First Team All-FCIAC honors. Carbone led the team in scoring with 37 points (14 goals, 9 assists). A varsity starter since her freshman year, Carbone finished her scholastic career with 93 points (36 goals, 19 assists). Carbone also earned Connecticut High School Coaches Association Class L First Team All-State honors and will play in a Senior All Star game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Guilford High School.
trumbulltimes.com
Donovan Clingan’s impact at UConn making high school coach proud: 'Great for Connecticut basketball'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pacing, squatting and sometimes down on one knee, Tim Barrette spent the late hours of Thanksgiving Day getting worked up in front of the TV, watching the UConn men’s basketball team play Oregon to open the Phil Knight Invitational.
Milford, November 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Milford. The Valley Regional High School football team will have a game with Foran High School on November 29, 2022, 15:30:00. The RHAM High School football team will have a game with Jonathan Law High School on November 29, 2022, 15:30:00.
New Britain Herald
No. 1 Berlin holds on to beat No. 8 Branford 35-25 in Class M quarterfinals
BERLIN - Both sides sputtered out of the gate, but the No. 1 Berlin Redcoats (11-0) caught fire in the second half to fend off the No. 8 Branford Hornets (5-6) and advance to the Class M Semifinals on Sunday. The first half gave the impression that Tuesday was going...
eastoncourier.news
They’re In! Falcons Take on Granby/Canton in State Playoffs on Tuesday
The Falcons have qualified to play in the Class SS state football tournament after a dominating 56-20 win in the over their rivals Weston on Wednesday night. The early part of the 2022 Turkey Bowl was a little helter-skelter as teams traded touchdowns early on making the score an even 14-14. After that, though, Barlow exerted its dominance and started to pull away from the Trojans. Danny Shaban had an unbelievable night with 320 yards rushing and five touchdowns, including one passing TD.
QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers
Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
Former Fairfield University Standout Goalie Shuts Out Iran As Team USA Advances In World Cup
Team USA is advancing in the World Cup after its dramatic win against Iran, in large part thanks to its goalkeeper, who played collegiate soccer in Connecticut. Goalie Matt Turner, who was a standout at Fairfield University, was able to keep Iran from scoring in its match with Team USA on Tuesday, Nov. 29 which ended with the US winning 1-0.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly crash closes rest area on I-95 in Milford
Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
trumbulltimes.com
Property transfers in Trumbull — Nov. 19 to Nov. 25
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25. 26 Gaylord Road. David Shapiro to Joel Berry. $460,000. 98 Woolsley Ave. Catherine Diehl to Brandon Smart. $490,000. 2061 Huntington...
trumbulltimes.com
Yale students, alumni sue university for discriminatory practices toward those with mental health disabilities
NEW HAVEN — A group of Yale University students and alumni filed a federal lawsuit against the university Wednesday morning, seeking to remedy current policies and practices around students with mental health disabilities. The 41-page lawsuit filed in the Connecticut District Court alleges that Yale violated the Americans with...
CT Man Accused Of Stalking Same Bridgeport Girl Online Twice
A 52-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested twice for allegedly stalking a teenage girl online. New Haven County resident Christopher Green, of North Branford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police. In the summer of 2021, the victim went on a trip out...
DoingItLocal
Westport News: 2 I-95 Crashes
2022-11-30@12:09pm–#Westport CT–#cttraffic– Two I-95 northbound accidents to report. A rollover accident near exit 18 and a car down the embankment near 17 (photo). DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area
A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. Police said a...
Eyewitness News
Truck fire closes portions of I-95 in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A tractor-trailer fire on I-95 North in West Haven has partially closed the highway early this morning. Dispatch confirmed that the right and center lanes are shut down near exits 41 and 42. The fire was first reported around 5 a.m. There is no word...
The Word On Brownell Street: Call Luciano
Luciano Reyes slipped on a Carhartt sweatshirt and a second pair of gloves Tuesday to rescue a paint job on Brownell Street before the temperatures turned colder. Someone else had painted the house on Brownell between Maple and Edgewood in the summer. That someone else apparently skipped town before finishing.
Volunteers clean up New Haven park
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend
State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
