Be Prepared For Winter Driving With These Cyber Monday Deals
When winter sets in, it’s important to be prepared. Snow and ice are no joke when it comes to road safety, and having the right tools on hand to boost traction, keep your windshield clear, or even dig yourself out of a parking spot (or ditch, you never know) adds some peace of mind to your journey. Check out what Amazon currently has on deep discount for Cyber Monday, and pick up something for yourself. Or for the right person on your Christmas list.
Ice Scrapers
- GEJRIO Ice Scraper for Car Windshield, 34″ to 41.5″ Extendable Snow Brush, Telescoping Snow Scraper for Car Auto SUV Truck, Yellow (35 percent off)
- Tenozek 37.5″ Ice Scraper and Extendable Snow Brush for Car Windshield, Snow Scraper for Car with Squeegee Telescoping Handle 270° Pivoting Brush Head Snow Ice Remover Snow Broom Cars, Trucks, SUVs (53 percent off)
- AstroAI 27 Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper with Ergonomic Foam Grip for Cars, Trucks, SUVs (Heavy Duty ABS, PVC Brush) (29 percent off)
- FOVAL 27″ Ice Scraper Snow Brush (3 Pack), Wider Ice Scraper(4.73″ Width) Snow Removal Car Brush with Comfortable Foam Grip for Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Windshield, Window – Winter Tool (15 percent off)
- Karcher EDI 4 Cordless Electric Handheld Ice Scraper – Rotating Disc Windshield Scraper for Ice, Snow, & Frost (17 percent off)
Snow Tire Chains
- Qoosea Snow Chains for SUV Trucks 12 Pcs Car Tires Chains Portable Car Anti-skid Emergency Snow Tyre Chains Car Winter Snow Anti-skid Wheel Nylon Tire Chains for TPU Vans and Light Trucks Universal (17 percent off)
- Universal Car Snow Chains Winter Universal Security Chains Tire Width 6.5-10.43”,Emergency Anti Slip Snow Tire Chains for Most Cars/SUV/Trucks 100% TPU 6 PCS(Medium) (20 percent off)
- Tire Chains, 8 Pack Snow Chains for Car SUV Pickup Trucks, for Tire Width 185-265mm(7.3-10.4 inch), Adjustable Universal Emergency Thickening Chains (14 percent off)
- Snow Chains for SUV Car Anti Slip Adjustable Universal Emergency Thickening Anti Skid Tire Chain,Winter Driving Security Chains,Traction Mud Chains for Tire Width 7.2-11.6″,10 Pcs (16 percent off)
- Reliancer 2PC Traction Tracks Mats TPR 31.5″ L Tire Recovery Track Pad Roll Car Vehicle Tyre Traction Boards Tire Ladder Track Grabber Auto Emergency Traction Aid w/Bag for Off-Road Mud Snow Ice Sand (10 percent off)
Portable Shovels
- Camp shovel, Multifunctional Shovels for Digging Portable Folding Shovel – 16.5-36.2 Inch Portable Shovel with 4 Thicken Lengthened Handle,Survival Gear and Equipment for Camping, Hiking, Car Emergenc (12 percent off)
- 22.8 Inches Military Folding Camping Shovel, w/Pick Foldable Tactical Shovel for Gardening, Camping, Hiking, Outdoor, Backpacking, Emergency (Black ) (11 percent off)
- DARTMOOR Mini Folding Shovel High Carbon Steel, Portable Lightweight Outdoor Tactical Survival Foldable Snow Shovel, Entrenching Tool, Camping, Hiking, Digging, Backpacking, Car Emergency (41 percent off)
- ANVAMOC Military Folding Camping Shovel,Multifunctional Portable Survival Shovel Spade, High Carbon Steel Entrenching Tool, Tactical Shovel for Camping, Hiking,Gardening, Trekking, Fishing ,Backpacking (25 percent off)
Snow Tires
- General Altimax Arctic 12 Studable-Winter Radial Tire-185/65R15 92T XL-ply (23 percent off)
- General Altimax Arctic 12 Studable-Winter Radial Tire-225/65R17 106T XL-ply (22 percent off)
- Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus all_ Season Radial Tire-275/60R20 115T (21 percent off)
- Firestone Winterforce 2 Winter/Snow Passenger Tire 225/60R18 100 S (6 percent off)
- MICHELIN X-Ice Snow Radial Car Tire for SUVs, Crossovers, and Passenger Cars; 215/55R16/XL 97H (7 percent off)
