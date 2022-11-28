ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Yourself a New Knife This Cyber Monday

By Jonathon Klein
 2 days ago
A knife has quite literally saved my life . It’s why I talk about their benefits as much as I do. But I’m still a cheapskate, so I’m always on the lookout for excellent knife deals to send out and get more folks carrying. Well, Cyber Monday is today and KnifeHQ’s sale has an insane selection of excellent on-sale knives to complete your kit. I’ve rounded up the best from CRKT, Kershaw, Benchmade, Gerber Gear, and Spyderco. Take a look before these sales disappear!

