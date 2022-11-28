Read full article on original website
Graphics: Ho-ho-hold on tight! It's a nightmare to shop for 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' in 2022.
Even the turtle doves aren't immune to inflation. Buying all the gifts from 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' song just got more expensive.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Always Regret
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
5 Best Thrift Stores To Do Your Holiday Shopping At
The holiday season might feel like a never-ending money pit. From constant parties that require food and decorations to larger events such as travel, the amount that you spend on the winter holidays...
Grocery Stores Win Big This Holiday Season
The Grinch is surely pleased that 15 million Americans — that’s almost 6% of all U.S. consumers — who bought holiday gifts last year say they’ll buy none this year, but it leaves the other 94%, give or take, to spend in different ways, with many prioritizing family meals over presents.
Christmas Tree Farmers Warn of Higher Prices This Holiday Season
The dispute between those who purchase a live Christmas tree every holiday season and those who stick to the artificial variety is a fiery one, sparking massive debate and brutal ornament wars every winter, colorful glass and pieces of porcelain Santas littering neighborhood streets in the aftermath. Just kidding. But can you imagine?
Holiday shopping tips: How to be financially smart this season
Although holiday deals are enticing, shoppers can get into a bad habit of spending over their means even with discounts, which will put them in a bad spot come January.
Best holiday gift baskets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
How To Do All Your Holiday Shopping for Less Than $500
Keeping your holiday shopping expenses to a few hundred dollars or so can be tricky, but it's not impossible. Of course, you'll have to make some sacrifices. Expensive holiday dinners, party-worthy...
These Wine Advent Calendars Will Make for a Very Happy Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we were kids, nothing made us more excited for the holidays than the prospect of opening up our advent calendars each day to find a piece of candy or a small toy waiting for us within. They say the holidays are never as magical once you grow up, but we say: it doesn’t have to be that way. These days, there are lots of advent calendars that adults can enjoy, too. Heck, there are even advent calendars for pets. But...
10 ways to save money on gifts during the holidays
The holiday season can be the most wonderful -and expensive- time of the year, but you don’t have to spend your life savings to enjoy the festive time. Money professionals have shared tips on how Americans can keep costs down during the holidays, especially when it comes to buying gifts. Plan before you spend Creating […]
The Holiday Spending Guide for the Procrastinator
The end of November is a before-and-after moment for holiday shopping. If you started early -- or even on time -- you still have nearly all of December to wrap things up. But if you're just getting to...
The hottest holiday gifts are actually more affordable this year, but could hit you with a massive money hangover to kick off 2023
Retailers have offered deep discounts to entice Americans to spend this holiday season, but where will that leave consumers when January bills hit?
“A Christmas Story” house hits the market — but price is confidential
CBS NEWS – One of the most famous movie homes is hitting the market: the 1895 clapboard home featured in “A Christmas Story” — complete with the “major award” of a glowing leg lamp in the front window. The seller isn’t disclosing the asking...
Macy’s Bets On The Metaverse For Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, now in its 96th year, is known by many as a staple of the holiday season. NBC’s coverage of the 2021 parade raked in 25.4 million viewers and a 6.4 rating in the age 18 to 49 demographic. Using the metaverse as a...
Choosing a Healthy Holiday Poinsettia
We all love them, those gorgeous plants with the bright red leaves, poinsettia's just scream Christmas! Right now all the big box stores are unpacking their poinsettia's and getting them ready to sell to you. Whether or not you end up with a beautiful plant that will last until the New Year depends a great deal on what happens when it reaches its destination. For an easy-to-care-for plant, it’s amazing how many retailers get it fundamentally wrong! Poinsettia's are really not a difficult plant to care for, it's surprising how many retailers mishandle these beauties. This holiday season, let’s look at the Dos and Don’ts of retail poinsettias. Knowing how they’re supposed to be handled can give us great insight. Improperly cared for plants won't make it till the fat man in the red suit arrives. Knowing how to pick a healthy plant from the unhealthy ones will give you the best advantage for keeping your plate thriving over the holidays.
