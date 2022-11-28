Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
Is Cole Beasley Coming Back to the Buffalo Bills?
The controversial wide receiver retired after a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but might he return?. Cole Beasley was a productive player in the NFL, especially for the Buffalo Bills. He was one of Josh Allen's favorite targets when he played here for 3 seasons, acting as a safety net. He set career highs for catches (82), touchdowns (6), and yards (967) in a season for the Bills.
The Bills Game Will Be Blacked Out on Local TV in Rochester
The Buffalo Bills will play the New England Patriots this Thursday night. It marks the first of two meetings between the two AFC East rivals this season and the same exact time of year (first week of December) that it was last year, when the two teams faced one another for the first time.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022
The Buffalo Bills will head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots in a Thursday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Patriots prediction and pick. The Bills edged the Detroit Lions 28-25 in a Thanksgiving thriller where Josh Allen drove...
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
Von Miller Gives Bills Fans News They Have Been Hoping For
The Buffalo Bills are about to play the New England Patriots in Foxborough for a Thursday Night Football tilt on Amazon Prime. The game will be shown here in Buffalo locally on channel 7. The 8-3 Bills will play against a 6-5 Patriots team who is last in the AFC...
What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 13
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium:
7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game
FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
Bills at Patriots: Monday injury reports
OL Dion Dawkins (ankle) CB Dane Jackson (illness) S Jaquan Johnson (illness) TE Quinton Morris (illness) WR Khalil Shakir (illness) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) DT Jordan Phillips (eye) DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) CB Cam Lewis (forearm) Notes: Dawkins was injured last week...
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
Bills Fans Worried Star Player on Offense Won’t Play on Thursday
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the New England Patriots for a Thursday Night Football matchup. Today is the final practice in Orchard Park before the team flies to New England on Wednesday, and there's a bit more optimism surrounding the team the last few days. The optimism...
Bad News for the Buffalo Bills Offense on Thursday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills play at the New England Patriots tomorrow night for their first game against their division rival this season. The Bills (8-3) and Patriots (6-5) are both over .500, which is amazing since the Patriots are technically last in the division; which goes to show how good the AFC East has been in 2022.
Bills Will Be Without Superstar For Tonight’s New England Game
Tonight when Mac Jones of the New England Patriots lines up under center he will breathe a sigh of relief. The reason why is that on the other side of the ball, the Buffalo Bills will be missing one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history. The Bills announced...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Chances Slim Of Coming to Buffalo Bills?
Why an incident that happened this weekend may spell the end of any hopes of the star wide-out coming to Buffalo. After recovering from a knee injury, all-star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is visiting teams around the NFL. He is a free agent and appears to be looking for a long-term deal with a winning franchise. The Buffalo Bills have been linked to him since the offseason, mainly by star edge rusher Von Miller who has constantly posted teases on social media about OBJ coming to Buffalo.
Report: Bills Home Game Almost Moved to Sunday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills will play at the New England Patriots tomorrow night in Foxborough. It’s the third division game of the season for Buffalo and all of them have been played on the road. This kicks off a three-game stretch against AFC East opponents. The Bills will next play...
Buffalo Bills Have a Snowball Fight at Practice [VIDEO]
The Buffalo Bills will have one final practice today at One Bills Drive, before they travel to Foxborough tomorrow for their Thursday Night Football game against the New England Patriots. The game will be shown on Amazon Prime, but will be available for the Buffalo TV market on channel 7.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Josh Allen Shares Shocking Story of Diggs Throw on Thanksgiving
The Buffalo Bills are traveling today to Boston to play the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football tomorrow night. The game will be shown on Amazon Prime and locally on channel 7. The Bills are 8-3 with their latest win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. While the...
Buffalo Has The AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Second Week
The Buffalo Bills defense had an incredible week last week. For the second week in a row, their efforts have been recognized by the league. They went through a snowstorm, plenty of injuries, and a home game that was played in Detroit and those were just a few of the obstacles that the Bills had to face. To say they had their fair share of adversity would be an understatement. They wrapped up two wins that many thought should have been easy to two teams that put up a huge fight (and have been for the past couple weeks).
numberfire.com
Patriots list Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) as questionable for Week 13's matchup versus Bills
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is questionable to play in Week 13's game against the Buffalo Bills. After limited practices, Meyers' status is currently in question versus his division rivals. In a matchup against a Buffalo defense allowing 29.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor to see more volume if Meyers is unable to suit up on Thursday night.
Stefon Diggs Has Emotional Words for Josh Allen [VIDEO]
The Buffalo Bills franchised turned around in April of 2018, when the team selected Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the 7th overall draft pick in the NFL Draft. Having both head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane came into the fold in 2017 and the first ever draft pick by Beane was Allen in 2018.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0