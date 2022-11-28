The Buffalo Bills defense had an incredible week last week. For the second week in a row, their efforts have been recognized by the league. They went through a snowstorm, plenty of injuries, and a home game that was played in Detroit and those were just a few of the obstacles that the Bills had to face. To say they had their fair share of adversity would be an understatement. They wrapped up two wins that many thought should have been easy to two teams that put up a huge fight (and have been for the past couple weeks).

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO