ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Cole Beasley Coming Back to the Buffalo Bills?

The controversial wide receiver retired after a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but might he return?. Cole Beasley was a productive player in the NFL, especially for the Buffalo Bills. He was one of Josh Allen's favorite targets when he played here for 3 seasons, acting as a safety net. He set career highs for catches (82), touchdowns (6), and yards (967) in a season for the Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
MassLive.com

7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Patriots: Monday injury reports

OL Dion Dawkins (ankle) CB Dane Jackson (illness) S Jaquan Johnson (illness) TE Quinton Morris (illness) WR Khalil Shakir (illness) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) DT Jordan Phillips (eye) DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) CB Cam Lewis (forearm) Notes: Dawkins was injured last week...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Chances Slim Of Coming to Buffalo Bills?

Why an incident that happened this weekend may spell the end of any hopes of the star wide-out coming to Buffalo. After recovering from a knee injury, all-star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is visiting teams around the NFL. He is a free agent and appears to be looking for a long-term deal with a winning franchise. The Buffalo Bills have been linked to him since the offseason, mainly by star edge rusher Von Miller who has constantly posted teases on social media about OBJ coming to Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Has The AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Second Week

The Buffalo Bills defense had an incredible week last week. For the second week in a row, their efforts have been recognized by the league. They went through a snowstorm, plenty of injuries, and a home game that was played in Detroit and those were just a few of the obstacles that the Bills had to face. To say they had their fair share of adversity would be an understatement. They wrapped up two wins that many thought should have been easy to two teams that put up a huge fight (and have been for the past couple weeks).
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Patriots list Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) as questionable for Week 13's matchup versus Bills

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is questionable to play in Week 13's game against the Buffalo Bills. After limited practices, Meyers' status is currently in question versus his division rivals. In a matchup against a Buffalo defense allowing 29.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor to see more volume if Meyers is unable to suit up on Thursday night.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Stefon Diggs Has Emotional Words for Josh Allen [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills franchised turned around in April of 2018, when the team selected Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the 7th overall draft pick in the NFL Draft. Having both head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane came into the fold in 2017 and the first ever draft pick by Beane was Allen in 2018.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy