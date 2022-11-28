Read full article on original website
2023 Formula 3 Driver Lineup: Oliver Goethe to Trident
Trident Racing have announced their second driver for the 2023 Formula 3 season in form of 2022 Euroformula Open Champion Oliver Goethe. Eighteen-year-old Danish driver Oliver Goethe has been announced as Trident’s second for the 2023 season. He will be partnered with Gabriel Bortoleto after winning the Euroformula Open Championship this past October. This will be Goethe’s first full season in Formula 3 after serving as a substitute for Hunter Yeany in a few rounds during the 2022 season. He is the tenth driver to be announced for next season’s grid.
F2: Amaury Cordeel given 6 month driving ban following TikTok incident
Recently announced Virtuosi driver Amaury Cordeel may have to wait a bit longer for his debut after he was issued a six-month driving ban. Just this week Amaury Cordeel was announced as part of Virtuosi Racing’s lineup for the 2023 season alongside Jack Doohan. However, Cordeel may have to wait until May after receiving a six-month driving ban. He filmed himself going 179 kmh in a 50 kmh zone on TikTok in December 2020. Cordeel has also been given a €3,600 fine.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Breaking down the 2023 lineup
The NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup will be missing some of 2022’s heaviest hitters with the departure of Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, and AJ Allmendinger to the Cup Series. What will 2023 look like on the Xfinity circuit?. 2023 will be a time of transition for the NASCAR Xfinity Series....
Chasing the Dream – F2’s answer to Drive to Survive?
With Netflix’s huge success in ‘Drive to Survive’, Formula 2 has its own behind-the-scenes look in ‘Chasing the Dream’. After Liberty Media took over Formula 1 in 2017, they came with the goal of expanding the fanbase, including in America. By 2019, F1 had partnered with Netflix to document a look at the life and characters of the series beyond what is shown on race broadcasts. Drive to Survive was born and F1 hasn’t been the same since. The show is credited as a huge reason F1 is currently going through a growth phase, especially in the United States. Following its success, a year later Formula 2 opted for a similarly styled show called Chasing the Dream that follows the young drivers in their pursuit of glory.
