With Netflix’s huge success in ‘Drive to Survive’, Formula 2 has its own behind-the-scenes look in ‘Chasing the Dream’. After Liberty Media took over Formula 1 in 2017, they came with the goal of expanding the fanbase, including in America. By 2019, F1 had partnered with Netflix to document a look at the life and characters of the series beyond what is shown on race broadcasts. Drive to Survive was born and F1 hasn’t been the same since. The show is credited as a huge reason F1 is currently going through a growth phase, especially in the United States. Following its success, a year later Formula 2 opted for a similarly styled show called Chasing the Dream that follows the young drivers in their pursuit of glory.

2 DAYS AGO