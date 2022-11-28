ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SportsGrid

Virginia Emerges as a College Hoops Contender

Virginia provides one of the most unique viewing experiences in college basketball. Head coach Tony Bennett is unapologetically committed to his style of play, and while it may not be the most exciting, it can be a nightmare for opposing teams. The Cavaliers move at a snail’s pace, playing at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Old proves better than new in gritty UVA road win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The phrase 'out with the old, in with the new' is common in college basketball during this age, but Virginia showed Tuesday night in front of a hostile Ann Arbor crowd how important the old can be. "There's no substitute for it, I've said that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Region champion Raiders to face Graham in state semifinal

The 2022 season flashed before the eyes of the Appomattox Raiders late in the fourth quarter Friday night as Jackson Swanson of Glenvar fielded a Raider punt and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown that was supposed to have given the Highlanders a 40-38 lead (before the extra point attempt) in the Region 2C Championship game. However, Raider Nation breathed a collective sigh of relief when a flag was thrown against Glenvar for an illegal block, which nullified the touchdown.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WAFF

Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to multiple sources, including ESPN and Fox Sports, Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has agreed to a deal to become the new Auburn leader. He will finish at Liberty with a 34-15 tally and will replace Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons.
LYNCHBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Coaches to keep an eye on to replace Hugh Freeze at Liberty

Hugh Freeze is headed to Auburn and Liberty is looking for its next head coach. Under Director of Athletics Ian McCaw, Liberty offers a very attractive job. The Flames have some of the best facilities of any Group of Five program in the country. Freeze was one of the highest paid G5 coaches, and Liberty has the resources to invest in the program to continue its growth towards being one of the best at the G5 level.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wvtm13.com

Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
AUBURN, AL
thelocalpalate.com

A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants

There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WJLA

UVA continues to assist students, remembers victims after deadly shooting

CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — In the wake of the deadly shooting at the university of Virginia which left three dead in November, the school's president Jim Ryan said he was feeling a wide range of emotions returning from Thanksgiving break. From thankfulness at the recoveries of the two injured victims of the shooting to the grief at the loss of the three who died, UVA has a rocky road ahead to recovery.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Tennessee fugitive arrested in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a fugitive from Tennessee has been arrested. According to police, Micah Kristian Turner was found at Mallside Forest Court on Tuesday afternoon. ACPD officers and members of the county SWAT Team were called around 1:30 p.m. to search...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

AAA reports steep drop in gas prices across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices are continuing to go down. According to AAA, this week's price drop is the steepest decrease in four months. In Virginia, pump prices went down seven cents in one week, and there has been a 15-cent price drop in the past 15 days. That's a penny drop per day.
VIRGINIA STATE
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Students back on Grounds following Thanksgiving break

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students have returned to the University of Virginia following Thanksgiving, and some may still be struggling with the events of Nov. 13. To mark the losses of that day, a moment of silence was held Monday morning, along with the ringing of the UVA Chapels bells, in honor of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis, Jr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy