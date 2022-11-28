Read full article on original website
Virginia Emerges as a College Hoops Contender
Virginia provides one of the most unique viewing experiences in college basketball. Head coach Tony Bennett is unapologetically committed to his style of play, and while it may not be the most exciting, it can be a nightmare for opposing teams. The Cavaliers move at a snail’s pace, playing at...
cbs19news
Old proves better than new in gritty UVA road win
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The phrase 'out with the old, in with the new' is common in college basketball during this age, but Virginia showed Tuesday night in front of a hostile Ann Arbor crowd how important the old can be. "There's no substitute for it, I've said that...
Augusta Free Press
The ceiling for this Virginia Basketball team is higher than I’d assumed
My thinking going into the 2022-2023 UVA Basketball season was that the team would take a body blow or two with the tough November/December schedule, but would hit its stride by the time the calendar flipped to 2023, like the 2013-2014 team did on its way to an ACC title and #1 NCAA Tournament seed.
Virginia LS Lee Dudley Enters Transfer Portal
Dudley was UVA's starting long snapper on field goals and PATs in the 2019 season
Virginia Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 Poll
UVA's No. 3 ranking is the program's highest since the end of the 2018-2019 season
13newsnow.com
Sports reporter Julia Haskins' brother honors slain UVA teammates in Rose Bowl
Bobby Haskins transferred to USC from UVA last season. He remembers playing with Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, two men killed in a shooting in Charlottesville.
cbs19news
Players attend funeral for third teammate killed in UVA shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the University of Virginia football team were in South Carolina on Wednesday for a funeral. This was the third funeral the team has attended in a week, honoring each of the players killed in the Nov. 13 shooting on Grounds. On Wednesday,...
Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s football team will travel to its third funeral in five days Wednesday to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who was fatally shot on a bus along with two teammates after they returned to campus from a field trip. Davis, 20, and...
timesvirginian.com
Region champion Raiders to face Graham in state semifinal
The 2022 season flashed before the eyes of the Appomattox Raiders late in the fourth quarter Friday night as Jackson Swanson of Glenvar fielded a Raider punt and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown that was supposed to have given the Highlanders a 40-38 lead (before the extra point attempt) in the Region 2C Championship game. However, Raider Nation breathed a collective sigh of relief when a flag was thrown against Glenvar for an illegal block, which nullified the touchdown.
WAFF
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to multiple sources, including ESPN and Fox Sports, Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has agreed to a deal to become the new Auburn leader. He will finish at Liberty with a 34-15 tally and will replace Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons.
aseaofred.com
Coaches to keep an eye on to replace Hugh Freeze at Liberty
Hugh Freeze is headed to Auburn and Liberty is looking for its next head coach. Under Director of Athletics Ian McCaw, Liberty offers a very attractive job. The Flames have some of the best facilities of any Group of Five program in the country. Freeze was one of the highest paid G5 coaches, and Liberty has the resources to invest in the program to continue its growth towards being one of the best at the G5 level.
wvtm13.com
Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
WJLA
UVA continues to assist students, remembers victims after deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — In the wake of the deadly shooting at the university of Virginia which left three dead in November, the school's president Jim Ryan said he was feeling a wide range of emotions returning from Thanksgiving break. From thankfulness at the recoveries of the two injured victims of the shooting to the grief at the loss of the three who died, UVA has a rocky road ahead to recovery.
cbs19news
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a fugitive from Tennessee has been arrested. According to police, Micah Kristian Turner was found at Mallside Forest Court on Tuesday afternoon. ACPD officers and members of the county SWAT Team were called around 1:30 p.m. to search...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Kenny Chesney to kick off 2023 ‘I Go Back’ tour at JPJ
Kenny Chesney’s “I Go Back” 2023 tour will make a stop in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena on March 23. The concert will also feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini. When Kenny Chesney wrapped his 2022 “Here And Now” tour, the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar knew he wanted...
cbs19news
AAA reports steep drop in gas prices across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices are continuing to go down. According to AAA, this week's price drop is the steepest decrease in four months. In Virginia, pump prices went down seven cents in one week, and there has been a 15-cent price drop in the past 15 days. That's a penny drop per day.
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
cbs19news
Students back on Grounds following Thanksgiving break
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students have returned to the University of Virginia following Thanksgiving, and some may still be struggling with the events of Nov. 13. To mark the losses of that day, a moment of silence was held Monday morning, along with the ringing of the UVA Chapels bells, in honor of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis, Jr.
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
