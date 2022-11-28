WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said an 18-year-old Watsonville man died in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Airport Boulevard just east of Pajaro Lane on Sunday morning

Officers responded to the scene around 2:36 a.m. when they saw a 2004 Lexus Sedan driving westbound on Airport Boulevard at an undetermined speed.

Officers said that the Lexus veered off the roadway and collided with a metal bridge guardrail. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and it is still unknown if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The post One dead in single vehicle car crash in Watsonville appeared first on KION546 .