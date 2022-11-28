Man wanted in connection with fake rideshare driver who drugs victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify a man wanted in connection with a woman believed to be posing as a rideshare driver who drugs passengers and steals their wallets.

Officers are continuing efforts to identify the woman who Metro police report is posing as a rideshare driver in downtown Nashville, scheming to steal money from male victims in order to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards.

“It’s just insane that people would do that. What makes you think to do that to somebody?” asked Alexis Russell. “I’m already sketchy about it anyways so now this story makes me a little on edge.”

Nearly a dozen incidents have been reported over the last two years matching the woman’s description, according to Metro police, which added the latest incident happened on Oct. 15.

The latest victim told detectives he was drinking on Broadway when he was offered a ride by two people and believes he was drugged due to his lack of memory, according to Metro police. His wallet and phone were taken before his credit cards were used at multiple locations across Nashville by the male suspect.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

In nearly all of the cases, victims reported getting into what they believed was their rideshare and being offered a bottle of water by the driver. After taking a drink, the victims claim to have blacked out, police said.

“It’s not giving the rideshare drivers a good name at all, and it’s going to make a lot of passengers weary of drivers if they’re picking customers up,” said Faith Berry, who used to be a rideshare driver.

All of the victims have reported waking up without their wallets. According to police, their credit cards were then used to purchase large sums of gift cards at various stores like Walmart, Kroger and Target.

Metro police say there are tips you should keep in mind, if using a rideshare app, including:

Share a trip with a family member or friend

Always confirm the make, model and license plate of the vehicle with the information sent to your app

Ask the driver for your first name

Avoid traveling alone if possible

Be aware of your surroundings and track your route on your own map software

If necessary, call for help by dialing 911

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

