Exciting News Just Announced for Rochester Airport by Sun Country. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the news Sun Country shared for Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can check my bags in Rochester, hop on a premium vehicle from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO