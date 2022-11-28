ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Urgent Need: Bell Ringers And Toy Donations In Rochester

In December, hundreds of kids are in need of gifts and empty red kettles are sitting at a lot of stores throughout Southeast Minnesota. Stepping up to fill these needs are just 2 of the simple ways you can give back and spread joy this Christmas season in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Check out the full list of ways to help below...including one that is completely free!
Burglar targeting homes in NE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say a burglar is targeting the northeastern part of the city. A burglary was reported on November 28th in the 1900 block of 13th Ave. NE. The 77-year-old victim reported her front door was forced open. A safe was broken into and a jewelry drawer had been opened. The victim was unsure what was stolen.
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
Rochester police offering free kits to discourage catalytic converter thefts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are now offering free catalytic converter marking kits to Rochester residents as part of a state pilot program to help prevent thefts. Each kit from the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau includes a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter making the part traceable when registered. The Rochester Police Department says to get a kit:
Witness Aiding Rochester Police in Catalytic Converter Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating another catalytic converter theft. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the latest reported theft of the car part occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Walmart in northern Rochester. Moilanen said the converter was reported stolen off a Ram pick-up that belongs to a 60-year-old Nevada man.
Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester this Holiday Season

There are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit right in your backyard. This past weekend we had the Here Comes Santa Claus event in Downtown Rochester, MN, there are Christmas markets popping up across southeast Minnesota, and decorations everywhere! There's also a Rochester business bringing back their horse-drawn sleigh rides for the holidays.
Nearly 400 Crashes Reported Across Minnesota During Tuesday’s Snow

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- It was a messy afternoon on snow and ice covered roads in Rochester and elsewhere in Minnesota yesterday. A jack-knifed semi on Hwy. 14 snarled traffic near the Hwy. 52 interchange, while another jack-knifed semi closed down westbound I-90 for several near St. Charles for several hours Tuesday night. A third jackknifed semi on I-35 north of Faribault resulted in a three-vehicle crash that inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on a Fargo, ND woman.
Exciting News Just Announced for Rochester Airport by Sun Country

Exciting News Just Announced for Rochester Airport by Sun Country. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the news Sun Country shared for Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can check my bags in Rochester, hop on a premium vehicle from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California.
Eyota co-op reports burglary

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a burglary at All-American Co-op on Viola Road NE, Eyota. Co-op staff told the OCSO that the burglary took part sometime between closing Monday and 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. OCSO staff found signs that the...
TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever

This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

