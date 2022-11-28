Read full article on original website
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — “It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We try and keep you updated with all the fun events and lights of Christmas! This year is no different! Scroll below our Parade List ’22 for other fun events you wont want to miss!” – Shannon Becker December 2022 Christmas Parade List from Joplin News First and KOAM...
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
News To Know: fatal crash in Sarcoxie, Missouri carries out execution
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member in northeast Oklahoma. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
Kentucky Fried Chicken on W. 7th, weeks away from opening in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken returns to Joplin in 2023. Located in the 2600 block of West 7th. It is adjacent west to Murphy’s USA. In past years Joplin had numerous KFC locations, including: 20th and Main, 24th and Rangeline and E. 7th and South Florida. The new building is framed and banners are now up encouraging future team...
Missouri plumber converts hot water tanks into smokers
JOPLIN, Mo. — What can you do with your old hot water tank? You could sell it for the scrap metal, or you can do what one Joplin plumber decided to do: Turn it into a meat smoker. The idea came to plumber, Steve Baird, after he amassed a large collection of old hot water heaters over the years.
Candlelight vigil in Mercy Park
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs. A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil. It’s a way to...
Double-death investigation underway in Lawrence County, Missouri
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Authorities are working on a double-death investigation. Sheriff Brad Delay has reported one male and one female were found dead inside a private residence about one mile west of Miller, Missouri. Neither their names nor the cause of death is being released at this time. Authorities say there is […]
Anderson, Pineville men killed, injured in shooting
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS (KY3) - Police responded to a residence at 2400 Lincoln Avenue for a report of a shooting on Monday. Officers began lifesaving measures but two men, Jeremy Murphy (47, Anderson, Mo) and Craig Guinn (59, Pineville, Mo) died at the scene. Seth Guinn (27, Pineville, Mo) was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo and remains in critical condition.
Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It
Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
Names of Baxter Springs shooting victims released
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Authorities have released the names of three people shot in Baxter Springs on Monday. Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died at the Baxter Springs residence by gunshot wounds, the Cherokee County Kan. Sheriff’s office said. Kyle Butts, 41,...
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
170 pounds of Meth located, I-44 traffic stop
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding a large drug haul. They release a few images of ‘K9 James’ who serves the Troop along with 170 pounds of Meth he recently assisted in locating. Missouri State Highway Patrol ‘K9 James’ and 170 pounds of meth, November 2022. Troop D says, “out of...
Damage to Grove city sculpture, cost of damage unknown
GROVE, Okla. – Two signs with unknown meanings were left as possible calling cards on a Grove statue that was vandalized. An American Bald Eagle wooden sculpture was spray painted black on Friday night or early Saturday morning, said Craig Criger, Grove Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds. Criger said...
Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE. Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
Former Galena police officer appears in municipal court on shoplifting charges
MIAMI, Okla. – A former Galena police officer accused of shoplifting from the Miami Wal-Mart is possibly facing more shoplifting complaints, according to Miami City Attorney Ben Loring. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, appeared in Miami Municipal Court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to two citations...
T-bone crash at Sarcoxie, claims life of local young man
SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash at MO-37 and Blackberry Road alerted Jasper Count E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps of crash location with vehicle directions noted during crash event. On scene we learn...
Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a couple at a home. Deputies found a man’s and woman’s bodies in a home about a mile west of Miller on Tuesday. Investigators asked the medical examiner to determine the cause...
Freeman discusses health care options for lower-income families
Freeman Health System is helping locals get the right health insurance for themselves and their families thanks to a new law.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime lane and ramp closures in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews will be closing ramps and lanes in Joplin this week. Contractor crews will close lanes and ramps during nighttime hours to repair pavement as part of a MoDOT pavement repair project on various routes in Southwest Missouri. This week’s closures will include the following:
Portion of Navy sub to be built in Joplin
KSNF/KODE — Undersea warfare experts at Boeing will continue supporting extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), which will be expected to undertake long-endurance missions to deploy sensors or other UUVs. Officials of the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington announced an $11.6 million order to the Boeing Defense, Space...
