Virginia Beach, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iheart.com

Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players

Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Florida Gators QB Jalen Kitna, Jon Kitna's Son, Arrested

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna -- the son of ex-NFL star Jon Kitna -- was arrested in Florida on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. The 19-year-old was just booked into jail minutes ago -- at around 3:20 p.m. ET. Further details surrounding his arrest were not made immediately available. Jalen...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Former Patriots coordinator: Bill Belichick wouldn’t hesitate to fire his own sons

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has never been one to let an assistant coach overstay their welcome, but what if said assistants were his own flesh and blood?. On a recent episode of “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI, former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss disclosed that he believes Belichick would have no qualms with firing either of his sons, Stephen and Brian, who serve as linebackers coach and safeties coach, respectively, on New England’s staff.
WTKR

High school football semifinals set for Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After claiming regional championships last week, six area high school football teams hit the field in state semifinal match-ups this Saturday. Western Branch captured its first region title since 2002 with a win over Manchester and will travel to Freedom-Woodbridge for the Class 6 state semifinal. The Bruins are 11-2 with losses to King's Fork and Oscar Smith by a combined nine points. They'll face an Eagles team that is 13-0 and has set a new VHSL record for points scored in a season of 835, eclipsing the mark of 819 set by Hampton in 1996 and Manchester in 2018. Western Branch and Freedom kick off at 3:00 on Saturday.
NORFOLK, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland sees multiple players head for transfer portal

The Maryland Terrapins are losing two of their players to the transfer portal, linebacker Kam Blount and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ja’Khi Green. Blunt announced his intentions on social media. Blount is a two-star outside linebacker from Waldorf, Maryland, and will be entering the portal as a senior. Blount...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

College Football Analyst Says Deion Sanders Should Reject Offer

Deion Sanders says he's received a head coaching offer from the Colorado football program, among others. While Colorado would no doubt be an upgrade in terms of money and resources, one college football analyst believes Sanders should reject this offer. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney shared his two cents...
JACKSON, MS
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad

The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain

Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
PULLMAN, WA
Yardbarker

Shaq Lawson admits he regrets signing with Dolphins in 2020

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson spent just one season with the Miami Dolphins, but that was all it took for the Clemson alum to regret leaving Buffalo. In a recent interview with Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo, Lawson admitted that leaving the team that drafted him for what he thought were greener pastures in Miami nearly derailed his career.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Deion Sanders Confirms He's Been Offered Power 5 Job

Deion Sanders is five days away from leading his Jackson State Tigers to the SWAC Championship Game for the second year in a row. But he may not coach that game if he accepts an offer that was just made to him. According to HBCU insider Kyle T. Mosley, Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator

The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
MADISON, WI

