Alderson, WV

WVNS

Suspect arrested in connection to Fayette County shooting

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Bluejay Road in Scarbro, on Friday, November 18, 2022. Sheriff Mike Fridley said that on Wednesday, November 30, officers with the Oak Hill Police Department located and arrested Eddie D. Morgan in connection to the shooting. Morgan is charged […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Oak Hill Police arrest suspect in Scarbro shooting

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill authorities located and arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Scarbro on November 18. Police charged Eddie D. Morgan, 35, of Bradley, with Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding. Authorities transported Morgan to Southern Regional Jail for further court proceedings.
OAK HILL, WV
WSAZ

Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening. Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI. Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving...
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

Investigation underway following ATM robbery at Beckley Travel Plaza

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed an Applegreen employee at an ATM outside the Beckley Travel Plaza on Sunday night. The employee reported that the male suspect, wearing a dark-colored ski mask, hoodie, and sweatpants, approached them, holding a duffle bag, and demanded the money from the ATM machine.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Police have suspect in Truman Street shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police said on Monday, November 28, 2022, that they have a suspect in the death of a Beckley man last week but have not released the identity. Juwan Greer was shot to death at a house on Truman Street in Beckley in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Hilltop man sentenced to prison for delivering meth

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., announced a Hilltop man was sentenced by Circuit Thomas H. Ewing to prison for the felony crime of delivery of methamphetamine. On November 28, 2021, Hebert B. Byers, 51, of Hilltop, was sentenced to one to fifteen years in prison for delivering meth […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Troopers investigate Beckley Travel Plaza robbery

BECKLEY, W.Va. — State police are investigating an alleged robbery at the Beckley Travel Plaza along the West Virginia Turnpike. According to troopers, a man wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants and carrying a duffle bag approached a travel plaza manager outside the travel plaza Sunday night at around 9:15 and demanded money from an ATM machine.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Suspect wanted after robbing ATM machine at Beckley Travel Plaza

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, at approximately 9:15 pm, an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority, Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee advised while she was outside of the travel plaza a male subject wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, and...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WVNT-TV

Natalie Cochran murder trial delayed until May 2023

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Natalie Cochran, of Raleigh County, will have to wait until May 2023 to get her murder trial started. According to Raleigh County Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield, the trial was moved to May 1, 2023. Hatfield cited ongoing discovery due to the complex nature of the capital murder trial as the reason for the delay.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

