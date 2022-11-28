Read full article on original website
Beckley man previously charged with 2021 shooting sentenced for unrelated drug trafficking
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley man previously charged with the 2021 shooting of a Raleigh County Woman will be sentenced again for an unrelated drug trafficking conviction. According to Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, Albert Jones was convicted in a jury trial earlier this month of distributing fentanyl, a deadly opioid. Albert […]
Suspect arrested in connection to Fayette County shooting
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Bluejay Road in Scarbro, on Friday, November 18, 2022. Sheriff Mike Fridley said that on Wednesday, November 30, officers with the Oak Hill Police Department located and arrested Eddie D. Morgan in connection to the shooting. Morgan is charged […]
woay.com
Oak Hill Police arrest suspect in Scarbro shooting
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill authorities located and arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Scarbro on November 18. Police charged Eddie D. Morgan, 35, of Bradley, with Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding. Authorities transported Morgan to Southern Regional Jail for further court proceedings.
WVNT-TV
Woman arrested in Beckley indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was seriously injured.
WSAZ
Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening. Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI. Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving...
WSLS
Man charged after authorities seize meth, heroin in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested and charged Tuesday after a drug bust in Alleghany County, according to Sheriff Kevin Hall. Deputies say around 12:34 a.m., they found a suspicious person in a car in the 2800 block of Valley Ridge Rd., and identified the driver as Cody Prior.
woay.com
Investigation underway following ATM robbery at Beckley Travel Plaza
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed an Applegreen employee at an ATM outside the Beckley Travel Plaza on Sunday night. The employee reported that the male suspect, wearing a dark-colored ski mask, hoodie, and sweatpants, approached them, holding a duffle bag, and demanded the money from the ATM machine.
Police have suspect in Truman Street shooting
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police said on Monday, November 28, 2022, that they have a suspect in the death of a Beckley man last week but have not released the identity. Juwan Greer was shot to death at a house on Truman Street in Beckley in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police […]
WVNT-TV
WATCH: Surveillance video released of Monroe County vape shop break-in
PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is looking for suspects wanted in connection to a breaking and entering at a Monroe County vape shop on Monday, November 28, 2022. According to Chief Deputy James Hylton, the break-in happened early Monday morning around 1:15 AM. Anyone...
Hilltop man sentenced to prison for delivering meth
HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., announced a Hilltop man was sentenced by Circuit Thomas H. Ewing to prison for the felony crime of delivery of methamphetamine. On November 28, 2021, Hebert B. Byers, 51, of Hilltop, was sentenced to one to fifteen years in prison for delivering meth […]
Metro News
Troopers investigate Beckley Travel Plaza robbery
BECKLEY, W.Va. — State police are investigating an alleged robbery at the Beckley Travel Plaza along the West Virginia Turnpike. According to troopers, a man wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants and carrying a duffle bag approached a travel plaza manager outside the travel plaza Sunday night at around 9:15 and demanded money from an ATM machine.
Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
West Virginia deputies search for missing Kanawha County teen
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, of Cross Lanes was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say […]
Greenbrier County man facing murder charge, admits to killing partner
ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is facing a murder charge after admitting to killing his significant other. On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 9 A.M., the Alderson Police Department was called to 847 Maple Avenue West in Alderson after a woman was found unresponsive on her floor. According to the criminal complaint, […]
Suspect wanted after robbing ATM machine at Beckley Travel Plaza
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, at approximately 9:15 pm, an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority, Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee advised while she was outside of the travel plaza a male subject wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, and...
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
West Virginia man facing murder charge woman’s death
A Greenbrier County man is facing a murder charge after allegedly admitting to killing his significant other.
West Virginia police looking for hotel bathroom mirror thief
The Summersville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole mirrors from the LaQuinta Inn in Summersville.
WVNT-TV
Natalie Cochran murder trial delayed until May 2023
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Natalie Cochran, of Raleigh County, will have to wait until May 2023 to get her murder trial started. According to Raleigh County Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield, the trial was moved to May 1, 2023. Hatfield cited ongoing discovery due to the complex nature of the capital murder trial as the reason for the delay.
11-year-old killed while hunting in West Virginia on Thanksgiving
An 11-year-old boy was killed while hunting with his father on Thanksgiving morning, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources confirmed.
