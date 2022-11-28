Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-0 Loss to the Jets – 11/29/22
The Colorado Avalanche took a depleted squad into the Canada Life Centre Tuesday night to face the Winnipeg Jets. The Avalanche, 4-0-0 on the road in November, were seeking to end the month with a perfect record away from home, but it was not to be. The Jets, behind a...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Yardbarker
Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again
During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
Lightning's Pat Maroon perfectly responds to fat-shaming comment from Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards
Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards fat-shamed Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon during the team's matchup on Tuesday night, to which the three-time Stanley Cup champion responded.
Cardinals: Pros and cons of free agent targets for St. Louis
What are the pros and cons of these potential Cardinals free agent additions?. The St. Louis Cardinals should be active in both the trade market and free agency this off-season, looking to address their needs at catcher, another potential impact bat, and the pitching staff. There are so many directions they could go with any of those needs, and depending on how they address each one, via trade or free agency, will impact how they address the rest.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Shares Hilarious Adam Wainwright Video
With Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both officially retired, the St. Louis Cardinals are down to just one holdover from their 2006 and 2011 World Series championship teams. That “holdover” is Adam Wainwright, who closed out the 2006 NLCS and World Series and has been a three-time All-Star during his Cards tenure.
Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85
Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
Yardbarker
Devils’ Prospect Report: Holtz, Bahl, Filmon & More
The New Jersey Devils faced their first form of adversity since the first two games of the season when they lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs to end their 13-game winning streak. Fortunately, New Jersey responded by posting two wins against the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals in what hopes to be the beginning of a new streak. In between, Alexander Holtz and Kevin Bahl were sent to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) where they made their presences felt immediately, before eventually being recalled back to New Jersey on Monday (Nov. 28).
What the Edmonton Oilers are thankful for in 2022
As American Thanksgiving and the holiday season are upon us, PHR is taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Edmonton Oilers.
KSDK
What Prospects Would Have To Go In A Trade For Sean Murphy or Alejandro Kirk? | Locked On Cardinals
Locked On MLB Prospects Lyndsay Crosby joins us today to discuss the top names in the Cardinal's organization. Who are the top available catchers in the league?
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Streaks Galore, Defense, Schenn & More
The St. Louis Blues had an up-and-down slate of games last week. They played well in spurts, but overall it wasn’t a good week. There are some subtle changes that should be made with this lineup, but I’m afraid the team isn’t willing to make those moves.
Yardbarker
The good, bad, and ugly of the first quarter of the Calgary Flames season
Normally I’d do a deep dive into the latest 5 game segment the Flames played. But because we are officially at the quarter mark of the season, I will provide the good, bad and ugly of the first 21 games of the 2022-23 campaign. It’s been a tale of...
Canucks to induct Roberto Luongo into Ring of Honour
Former Vancouver Canucks All-Star netminder Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the team’s Ring Of Honour next season at an undetermined home game, as announced by the team Wednesday night. Luongo, 43, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame just a few weeks ago alongside a pair of...
Yardbarker
Balanced effort pushes Rangers past Senators
Jimmy Vesey, Barclay Goodrow and Chris Kreider each scored to lift the New York Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the host Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Ryan Lindgren had three assists after having five in his first 21 games combined this season, while Sammy Blais and Mika Zibanejad each added an assist for the Rangers, who ended a three-game losing streak.
Canucks reassign 2019 first-round pick Vasily Podkolzin
The Vancouver Canucks assigned forward Vasily Podkolzin and defenseman Jack Rathbone to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks on Monday evening, according to a team tweet. Podkolzin, 21, is enduring a bit of a classic sophomore slump. The 10th overall selection in 2019 has just three assists through 16 games, although he has been limited to playing just 12:34 per game. It’s his first demotion to the minors this season. It would be his first regular-season AHL contest if he suits up with Abbotsford. He had two points in two playoff games last season.
Flyers activate veteran forward Scott Laughton from injured reserve
The Philadelphia Flyers have some good news on the injury front for once, as Scott Laughton has been activated and will play tonight. The veteran forward has been out since Nov. 19. As with everything else when it comes to the Flyers right now, there is also some not-so-good news to go along with Laughton’s return. Tony DeAngelo left the optional morning skate early to meet with the medical staff and is a game-time decision, according to Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
Cardinals May Be A Perfect Fit For A Top Free Agent
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-23 offseason with a couple of items to check off of their to-do list after the departures of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of those items is an impact bat. The Cardinals offense got a huge boost from a dominant second half...
Yardbarker
Pat Maroon launches campaign to support Tampa Bay mental health nonprofit in response to broadcaster’s fat-shaming comments
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon made a $2,000 donation to a local mental health nonprofit on Wednesday in response to fat-shaming comments made by Boston Bruins play-by-play commentator Jack Edwards. Edwards took aim at Maroon for his size during the first period of Tuesday’s game between the Bruins and...
Los Angeles Kings make several roster moves
The Los Angeles Kings are always one of the busiest front offices in the league. They shuffle players up and down on a daily basis to save some extra cap, and reward young players with a few days of NHL salary. Today, the shuffle has a new name involved, as Jordan Spence has been recalled from the minor leagues. He’s coming along with Samuel Fagemo, while Lias Andersson has been loaned back to the AHL.
