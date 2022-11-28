ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Driver killed in fiery Livingston County crash

By Iz Martin
 2 days ago

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies are investigating a car crash that killed one driver Sunday.

The crash occurred around 9:16 a.m., with Livingston County deputies arriving at a lone car crash in Cohoctah Township.

Initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was heading south on Oak Grove Road when it left the road and hit a nearby tree.

The truck then caught fire.

Officials confirmed that the driver died as a result of the crash, but the driver has not been identified.

The crash is still under investigation by the Livingston County Traffic Bureau.

