Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn
A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
BBC
Great Yarmouth boy racers face noise-detecting camera crackdown
Boy racers revving engines and using illegal exhausts at a seaside resort are to be targeted in a crackdown that uses new noise detection cameras. The clampdown is part of a £300,000 trial, which starts in Great Yarmouth on Thursday, following phases in South Gloucestershire and West Yorkshire. Cameras...
NME
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
Lewis Capaldi Stuns London Commuters by Performing on Train Station Piano
The singer-songwriter surprised a crowd of Brits when he put on an impromptu performance of his new single "Pointless" Lewis Capaldi has debuted his next single on a train station piano, earning some new fans, and a potential protégé! The singer-songwriter, 26, sat down for an impromptu performance of his new song "Pointless" while walking through London's St Pancras International this past week, surprising passersby. A TikTok shared by the UK's Official Charts shows how it all went down. Capaldi was strolling through the station passing out flyers for...
NME
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 outdoor Essex show
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced an outdoor headline show in Essex for next summer – tickets will be available here. The former Oasis singer-songwriter will perform in the grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens on August 5, 2023. The Zutons and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan are due to support.
NME
Brompton bike designed by Foals raises £22,000 for mental health charity
A “one-of-a-kind” Brompton bicycle created by Foals has raised over £22,000 in a charity raffle for the Mental Health Foundation. : Foals on the cover: “Life is something to be cherished and enjoyed”. Drummer Jack Bevan helped to design the customised model alongside the cycle manufacturer...
NME
MOBO Awards 2022: Little Simz, Knucks, Central Cee, PinkPantheress and Jamal Edwards among winners
The winners of the MOBO Awards 2022 have been revealed – check out the full list below. Little Simz and Knucks were joint winners for Album Of The Year for ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert‘ and ‘Alpha Pace’, respectively, while Dreya Mac, FelixThe1st and Finch Fetti took home the Song Of The Year award for ‘Own Brand (Baddie)’.
BBC
Bristol rapper SirPlus: Mural painted over by mistake
Money is being collected to repaint a mural created in memory of a rapper who took his own life. Bristol rapper Martin Walker, aka SirPlus, the brother of the city's mayor Marvin Rees, died in 2020. His friends said finding out the mural in St Werburghs had been painted over...
BBC
Skegness: Asylum seeker meeting hears system 'creaking at the seams'
The MP for a seaside town which is housing asylum seekers in five hotels has claimed the immigration system is "creaking at the seams". About 400 people attended a meeting in Skegness, with Tory MP Matt Warman questioned about the suitability of the hotels and the town to house migrants.
NME
MOBO founder Kanya King on the awards’ new genres: “This felt like the right year to do it”
MOBO Awards founder Kanya King has spoken to NME about recognising Black alternative and dance music for the first time. The 25th anniversary edition of the MOBO Awards is set to take place tonight (Wednesday November 30) at London’s OVO Wembley Arena. The ceremony, which celebrates music of Black origin, is set to include two brand new categories for the first time: Best Alternative Music Act and Best Dance/Electronic Act.
BBC
Drones to track Walsall's off-road bikers
A council is considering buying drones to deal with nuisance off-road bikers following hundreds of complaints. In the past 12 months West Midlands Police has received 777 reports from residents in Walsall. Walsall Council says the technology could help police gather evidence to track offenders and seize their motorbikes. "These...
NME
Christine McVie, 1943-2022: an eternal songbird
The songbird keeps singing. In the immortal grooves of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’, one of the best-selling and best-respected albums of all time, the immaculate songwriting and crystalline voice of Christine McVie, who died yesterday (November 30) aged 79, is a thread of purity and stability cutting through the album’s emotional maelstrom and set to endure for generations. And woven deep into the fabric of modern pop and electronica are the sublime textures of her 1980s masterpieces ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Little Lies’, effectively the bedrocks of the ‘80s revivalism which has set the tone for so much 21st century music.
Comments / 0