Carroll County, MD

Daily Voice

Woman Arrested For Arson, Malicious Burning After Fire Displaces 13, Seriously Injures 2

Two people are being treated for serious injuries and several are displaced after their Prince George's County residential building caught fire overnight, authorities say. The fire in the residence located on the 4000 block of Warner Avenue in Landover Hills was able to be extinguished by crews around 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, according to Prince George's County Fire officials.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Dies in Gaithersburg Hotel

Monday afternoon, Gaithersburg City Police responded to the Hampton Inn and Suites in the 900 block of North Frederick Road for the report of a deceased person. Police do not suspect foul play.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WGAL

Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads

There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Four Decades Later, Police In Montgomery County Identify, Arrest Alleged Serial Rapist

A man accused of raping women in Prince George's County over forty years ago has been arrested, authorities say. Marion Edward Pearson Jr., 65, was linked to the crime through the FBI's National DNA Index System on Monday, Oct. 31 after Cold Case detectives submitted evidence from the open rape case to the system in March of 2022, according to Montgomery County Police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

UPDATE-Man Shot & Killed By Police After He Fatally Stabs Father

UPDATE- Frederick, Md. (DG-KM) A man fatally stabbed his father early Tuesday morning before he was shot and killed by police. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told reporters the crime scene is very large and horrific. “So at about 2:10 this morning, the Sheriff’s Office received a call for a...
FREDERICK, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle crashes into home on Harford Road

GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a residence in Glen Arm. The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 10900-block of Harford Road. Initial reports indicate that a vehicle crashed into a home with the occupant still inside, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.
GLEN ARM, MD
local21news.com

Coroner identifies driver of crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 28, just before 10 a.m., the York County Coroner's Office was sent to N Walnut Street and Orchard Street for a reported single vehicle crash. The coroner's office identified the driver of the vehicle as 81-year-old Isabell Sellers. Sellers was believed to have...
YORK COUNTY, PA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout

A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Man charged for multiple assaults in Columbia

COLUMBIA, MD – A 21-year-old man was charged on multiple accounts last Wednesday, including assault, robbery, and theft. Howard County Police officers charged Caleb Anderson, 21, of Laurel, after arriving at the scene of the incident in the 10700 block of Little Patuxent Parkway, near Harpers Farm Road & Gloucester Road. “Police responded to the area for a report that a male suspect had assaulted several victims at random,” police said. “Police located the suspect nearby and arrested him. One victim was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.” The post Man charged for multiple assaults in Columbia appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBIA, MD

