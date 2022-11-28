Read full article on original website
Related
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Woman Gets Over Million Dollarl Judgement in Vehicle Crash Lawsuit
It took two trials for an Anne Arundel County woman to get a judgment in her favor after a 2017 vehicle crash in which her attorney left her lasting injuries from the crash, including a concussion that was not diagnosed when she first went to the emergency room, according to her attorney. 65-year-old Ouida Fluck won $1,042,000.
Woman Arrested For Arson, Malicious Burning After Fire Displaces 13, Seriously Injures 2
Two people are being treated for serious injuries and several are displaced after their Prince George's County residential building caught fire overnight, authorities say. The fire in the residence located on the 4000 block of Warner Avenue in Landover Hills was able to be extinguished by crews around 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, according to Prince George's County Fire officials.
Know Anything? Young Suspects Sought In Connection To Massive Havre De Grace House Fire
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a pair of possible firebugs who may have information about an expensive house fire in mid-November. Investigators have released surveillance photos of two suspects who are wanted in connection...
Surveillance photos released in recent car thefts in Harford County
Deputies released surveillance photos of possible suspects. They've responded to numerous calls in multiple areas like Fallston and Bel Air.
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall church vandalized, burglarized; man sets vehicle on fire in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At around 3 a.m. on Friday, November 25, an individual brandished a folding pocket knife during an argument in the 1300-block of Taylor Avenue in Hillendale (21234). At just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, November...
Man dies days after being trapped inside burning Dundalk home
A man pulled from a burning home in Dundalk earlier this month has died. Baltimore County Fire officials confirmed the death of 49-year-old Anthony Polsino on Tuesday.
Son Shot By Deputies After Killing Father, Injuring Mother During Frederick Stabbing: Sheriff
Authorities say that sheriff’s deputies in Maryland were forced to shoot and kill a stabbing suspect early on Tuesday morning following an investigation into a violent family fight that saw one man stabbed to that and another airlifted to an area hospital. Shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov....
'Anyone could be the next victim' | Fairfax police announce $11K reward in search for alleged killer
FAIRFAX, Va. — A search in Fairfax County for an accused killer who could be "armed and dangerous" is on day 60, according to police, who are now offering thousands of dollars as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The hunt began after an early...
mymcmedia.org
Man Dies in Gaithersburg Hotel
Monday afternoon, Gaithersburg City Police responded to the Hampton Inn and Suites in the 900 block of North Frederick Road for the report of a deceased person. Police do not suspect foul play.
Two teens arrested in gun shop burglary in Glen Burnie
Two Montgomery County teens have been arrested in connection to a burglary at a gun shop in Anne Arundel County.
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
Four Decades Later, Police In Montgomery County Identify, Arrest Alleged Serial Rapist
A man accused of raping women in Prince George's County over forty years ago has been arrested, authorities say. Marion Edward Pearson Jr., 65, was linked to the crime through the FBI's National DNA Index System on Monday, Oct. 31 after Cold Case detectives submitted evidence from the open rape case to the system in March of 2022, according to Montgomery County Police.
Baltimore County residents concerned about new apartment coming to the area
On Tuesday night, residents in Baltimore County gathered to discuss a proposal for a 516 unit apartment to be built next to the White Marsh Mall.
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Man Shot & Killed By Police After He Fatally Stabs Father
UPDATE- Frederick, Md. (DG-KM) A man fatally stabbed his father early Tuesday morning before he was shot and killed by police. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told reporters the crime scene is very large and horrific. “So at about 2:10 this morning, the Sheriff’s Office received a call for a...
Nottingham MD
Vehicle crashes into home on Harford Road
GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a residence in Glen Arm. The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 10900-block of Harford Road. Initial reports indicate that a vehicle crashed into a home with the occupant still inside, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.
local21news.com
Coroner identifies driver of crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 28, just before 10 a.m., the York County Coroner's Office was sent to N Walnut Street and Orchard Street for a reported single vehicle crash. The coroner's office identified the driver of the vehicle as 81-year-old Isabell Sellers. Sellers was believed to have...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout
A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
Woman Fatally Struck While Removing Dangerous Debris From Roadway ID'd
Police have identified the woman killed in a collision in Prince George's County, authorities announce. Katelin Rodriguez, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene after the collision that occurred around 8:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road, according to Prince George's County police.
Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash
Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say. A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.
Man charged for multiple assaults in Columbia
COLUMBIA, MD – A 21-year-old man was charged on multiple accounts last Wednesday, including assault, robbery, and theft. Howard County Police officers charged Caleb Anderson, 21, of Laurel, after arriving at the scene of the incident in the 10700 block of Little Patuxent Parkway, near Harpers Farm Road & Gloucester Road. “Police responded to the area for a report that a male suspect had assaulted several victims at random,” police said. “Police located the suspect nearby and arrested him. One victim was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.” The post Man charged for multiple assaults in Columbia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0