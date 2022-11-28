Read full article on original website
Carvana stock could go to zero dollar: Bank of America
Bank of America downgraded Carvana Co to "neutral" on Wednesday. Analyst Nat Schindler says Carvana needs cash infusion to survive. Carvana stock is currently down more than 97% versus the start of 2022. Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) is trading down this morning after a Bank of America analyst cited “cash...
Meta reiterated a ‘buy’ after CEO’s remarks at the DealBook Summit
A brief recap of what Mark Zuckerberg said at the DealBook Summit. MKM Partners' Rohit Kulkarni defends his bullish view on Meta stock. Shares of the tech behemoth are down 65% versus the start of 2022. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is in focus this morning after CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
As Asana stock price tumbles, has it become a bargain?
Asana stock price continued its freefall this week. The company warned of impending growth slowdown in Q4. Baird and Piper Sandler downgraded the stock. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock price plunged to the lowest level on record after the company published a weak forward guidance. It crashed to a low of $15.60, which was about 90% below its all-time high. As a result, the company’s market cap plunged to a low of $3.83 billion.
Will the Crypto Market Become More Volatile as US Inflation Hits 8.2%? Metaverse Projects Like Metacade Could Surge
Discussing the possible impact of inflation on the crypto market. The USD consumer price index (CPI) came in at 8.2%. The figure is a year-on-year estimate that is provided on a monthly basis, providing insight into annual price increases for consumers. While it’s unclear just how much inflation will impact the crypto markets over time, the scenario in which crypto benefits could see some major changes for the world of Web3.
Is it safe to buy the Dow Jones index after rallying 20.4% over the past two months?
Financial markets reacted joyfully to Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution yesterday. More details can be found here. But to say that it is only the Fed, or its Chair, responsible for stocks moving higher, is incorrect. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for...
Is Silver a good buy in December 2022?
Silver price has advanced from $19.10 to $22.24 since the beginning of November 2022, and the current price stands at $21.62. Inflation has begun giving signals of easing in the United States, and because of this, investors hope that the Federal Reserve could hint at slowing the pace of interest rate increases.
Ford is now the second best-selling EV maker in the United States
Ford says its EV sales were up 103% YoY in November. It's now second only to Tesla in terms of U.S. EV sales. Ford stock is down about 45% for the year at writing. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) says it more than doubled its electric vehicle sales in the United States last month. Shares are still trading down on Friday.
Ethereum price prediction for December 2022
Ethereum price has staged a strong recovery in the past few days. It formed an inverted head and shoulders on the 4H chart. Focus shifts to the upcoming Federal Reserve decision. Ethereum (ETH/USD) price had a difficult performance in November as concerns about contagion in the crypto market. It dropped...
Should you buy Salesforce stock on the post-earnings dip?
Salesforce issues weak guidance for its fourth-quarter revenue. Co-CEO Bret Taylor will exit the role on January 31st, 2023. CFRA Research analyst shares his outlook on Salesforce stock. Shares of Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) are trading down after the bell even though the cloud company reported better-than-expected results for its...
Apple is the best stock in the world (for all the wrong reasons)
Apple’s gated ecosystem yields immense value, with customers unable to leave (even if they wanted to) Share buybacks and dividends are unparalleled, driving value for investors. Apple’s recent moves increase its market dominance, with no other companies able to compete. I f**king hate Apple. I think it is...
Zscaler stock opened 10% down on Friday: how come?
Zscaler reports better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q1. The cybersecurity company issued conservative future guidance. Zscaler stock is currently down more than 55% for the year. Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) opened about 10% down on Friday after the cybersecurity company issued conservative guidance citing headwinds, including longer sales...
Coinbase halts NFT transfers for iOS users after Apple blocks app over 30% fee
Coinbase says Apple's in-app purchase system doesn't support crypto, meaning the 30% fee demand cannot work. Apple's App policy demands a cut of all fees paid in-app or on the App Store in what's popular as "Apple Tax". According to Coinbase, Apple block the crypto exchange's app release over the...
Peloton stock price is surging: is this a dead cat bounce?
Peloton share price has more than doubled from its YTD low. Exercise equipment sales rose by 200% during the Black Friday event. The shares have formed a rounded bottom pattern. Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock price surged to the highest level since August 25 as investors bought the dip. The shares...
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge eases to 6.0%: time to turn bullish?
Core personal consumption expenditures price index eased to 5.0% in October. NewEdge's Cameron Dawson reacts to economic data on CNBC Squawk Box. The benchmark S&P 500 index is holding on to its gains from last night. S&P 500, on Thursday, is holding on to its gains from last night after...
Okta stock just popped up 15%: explained here
Okta Inc says it broke even in its third financial quarter. It now expects an adjusted profit on a per-share basis in Q4. Okta stock is currently down more than 70% for the year. Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is up more than 15% in extended trading after the identity management...
Fantom price movement after the proposal to cut token burn rate by 75%
In a proposal posted on December 1, Fantom aims to cut the burn rate by 75%. In the last 7 days, the value of the FTM cryptocurrency increased by 37%. The trading volume of FTM also spiked by 17%. Fantom (FTM/USD) published a proposal on December 1, where the project...
Here’s what Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks mean for the market
Fed Chair Powell reiterates that smaller rate hikes are coming soon. Pro explains what it means for the equities market on CNBC. S&P 500 jumped roughly 3.0% on Chair Jerome Powell's remarks. S&P 500 just shot up more than 3.0% versus its intraday low after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated...
Metacade (MCADE) Could be the Biggest Crypto Gainer in 2023
The next bull market is on the way! And a new project might become the new star in the crypto industry. Metacade focus on the gamers and developers in the popular play-to-earn sector. And the crypto market is still thriving in the gaming sector - MCADE will be the newest...
DAM Finance releases testnet for its omnichain stablecoin d20
The Moonwalkers v1 testnet will help “teleport” liquidity across emerging networks. The testnet launch allows users to experiment with DAM Finance’s d20 omnichain stablecoin. Users will be able to mint d20 and test its transfer across Ethereum and Moonbeam, the DAM Finance team said. DAM Finance, or...
European Central Bank says Bitcoin is dead
The European Central Bank says that recent price stabilisation is just an “artificially induced” breather. Regulation and banks’ entry ‘misleading’ to retail investors, ECB’s Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf wrote. The central bank noted this in a blog post titled ‘Bitcoin’s last stand’...
