Westmont Women Upset Third-Seeded Midland to Open NAIA Tourney Pool Play

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After dropping the first set, Westmont Volleyball (24-6) stormed back in grand fashion to upset #3 Midland (Neb.) (26-5) in four sets open pool play at the NAIA National Championships. Following the win, Westmont now fully controls their destiny in their quest to advance. With a win over Bellevue (Neb.) on Thursday, Westmont would become one of eight teams remaining.
WESTMONT, CA
Santa Ynez Girls Shut Out Pioneer Valley 3-0 in Season Opener

The Santa Ynez girls opened their season with a 3-0 win at Pioneer Valley Tuesday. Weylin Hawkins opened the scoring for the Pirates in the 26th minute, finding the back of the net when Anya Newton found a gap in the Panther defense with a 35-yard free kick. Eight minutes...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
UCSB Women Beat Loyola Marymount, Improve to 5-1

Ila lane scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and UCSB played solid defense in beating Loyola Marymount, 64-49, to improve to 5-1 on the season. It's the program's best start since 1988 when the Gauchos won their first eight games. Lane shot 7 for 9 from the floor and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laguna Blanca Basketball Begins Phil Sherman Era With a Win

The Laguna Blanca boys basketball team won in the coaching debut of Phil Sherman on Tuesday night, beating Orcutt Academy, 64-47, at Lakeview School in Santa Maria. Charlie Sheldon buried four three-pointers in a three-minute span in the third quarter that allowed the Owls to open up a 22-point lead.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Amarisse Camargo’s 23 Points Lead Carpinteria Past Thacher

The Carpinteria girls outscored Thacher 19-6 in the third quarter to blow open a 19-point lead on the way to 53-35 win Tuesday. Amarisse Camargo led the way for the Warriors with 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jamaica Cook contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. “Everyone...
CARPINTERIA, CA
George Anton Aigner of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022

George Anton Aigner passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, three months shy of his 82nd birthday. He was born on Feb. 20, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to German immigrant parents Joseph and Gertrude Aigner. George embraced his German heritage and lived the ideals of the American Dream. George...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home

A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
LOMPOC, CA
Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc

So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
LOMPOC, CA
Robert Blaha of Santa Barbara, 1955-2022

I am heartbroken to share that Robert Ellis Blaha died on Oct. 8, 2022. He left this dimension and headed to parts unknown on to his next adventure. I lost the love of my life, my soul mate and playmate of nearly 46 years. Born on March 30, 1955, Robert...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara

A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru

When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

