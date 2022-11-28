ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set

By Curtis Segarra
 2 days ago

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors.

Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for adventurers young and old. They aren’t stamps you’d use in the mail, nor are the passports official travel documents. Rather, the “Passport to your National Parks” allow visitors to commemorate their visits to national parks with a unique sticker-type stamp and a traditional rubber ink stamp.

In the 2023 sticker stamp series, the Manhattan Project National Historical Park is featured in a large stamp showing images from each of the three Manhattan Project locations: Los Alamos in New Mexico; Oak Ridge, in Tennessee; and Hanford, in Washington. The stamp also includes text describing the brief history of the Manhattan Project.

You can also visit the Manhattan Project National Historical Park in Los Alamos , New Mexico to learn more about the site’s history. The park is open Friday through Monday, excluding holidays.

But if you go to get your passport stamped with the rubber and ink stamp, just know, you have to visit all three sites to get the full stamp. At Los Alamos, you’ll only get one third of the rubber stamp, but you can get the full sticker stamp.

