Robbie D’s celebrating grand opening Dec. 9 in Old Town Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Robbie D’s is opening soon in Old Town Saginaw’s Ippel building. Robbie D’s began as a food truck best known for its wings, burgers and cheesesteak egg rolls. Owner Robert Delgado is looking forward to growing his business by opening his first brick-and-mortar location on Friday, Dec. 9.
Saginaw’s $3.8M furnace replacement program may attract ‘robust’ applicant turnout Saturday
SAGINAW, MI — Dozens of Saginaw residents could show up to City Hall this weekend to seek new furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, Mayor Pro Tem Annie Boensch said. “Just based on the outreach I’ve done, I suspect turnout is going to...
The Human Society of Saginaw County hosting a "Santa Paws" event
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Gas prices are expected to potentially drop another 50 to 75 cents a gallon between now and Christmas. Safety policies not implemented at Oxford schools before deadly shooting, former school board members say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest first alert forecast. TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM...
Now Desk: Warmer Tuesday, MSU fined, and Biden in Bay City
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk for a warmer Tuesday - but will the warmth stick around?. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our...
Owners drop off dog with gunshot wound to face at Saginaw animal shelter
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An ongoing investigation in underway as to just how a dog in Saginaw got shot. The dog landed at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control with a gunshot wound to its face. But there are conflicting stories as to how this could have happened. Investigators...
Bay City man pleads to choking roommate’s kitten to death
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man with an admitted history of killing pets has pleaded to a felony animal abuse charge stemming from him choking his roommate’s kitten to death. Mark M. Jacobs II, 30, on Monday, Nov. 28, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph...
UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former Native American boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
Sheriff issues warning after mid-Michigan teen rolls car trying to avoid deer
Police are reminding drivers not to swerve to avoid animals on the road after a teenager rolled his car in mid-Michigan Sunday afternoon. An 18-year-old driver swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and ended up flipping his vehicle.
Breeze begins Tuesday with evening scattered rain
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The first day back from the holiday weekend had quiet weather making for easy-going! Conditions have been quiet this Tuesday, but today is where the breeze starts to pick up. That leads into the windy weather expected on Wednesday. The details on the wind are still relatively unchanged from Monday, so the potential for the wind is still holding. If you have any loose outdoor items, take the time today to bring them in or secure them (especially any holiday yard decorations) before the wind picks up too much!
‘All it takes is one day for someone to break,’ says grieving woman at sentencing for Michigan mass murderer
HARRISON, MI — A year after Judy M. Boyer went on a one-day killing spree in Clare County, her victims’ loved ones gathered in a courtroom to share the trauma and devastation they’ve endured. “She took four lives and she gets to live the rest of her...
Missing Rogers City Man Located Safely
UPDATE 11/29/22 8:50 a.m. Gerald Robertson was found safe on Monday night. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for help finding Gerald Robertson, 61, after he called his daughter confused about where he was. They say Robertson told his daughter he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County,...
In whispered 911 call, teacher fears gunshots fired in school
KENT COUNTY, MI – After hearing what she thought was gunfire, a teacher – alone in her room – whispered to a 911 dispatcher. “I heard gunshots go off,” she said on Oct. 31. Breathing heavily, she told the dispatcher she didn’t know if there was...
Armed neighbors detain man after break-in at St. Charles home with kids, sheriff’s officials say
ST. CHARLES, MI — Neighbors with pistols detained a 32-year-old St. Charles man during an alarming post-Thanksgiving outburst that began seemingly as a public rant and progressed into a break-in at a home where children were present, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department officials said. The suspect eventually was arrested...
First Alert- Sunday morning, November 27
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. TV5...
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27
Shiawassee County Sheriff: Reward doubled for information about stolen UTV
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Officials say the reward being offered for information leading to the recovery of a stolen vehicle has been doubled. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of a 2016 Bobcat 3650 utility vehicle, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
Police asking for public's help locating 4-year-old in parental kidnapping
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 4-year-old girl after they say their non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit. Police say 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter, 4-year-old Zora...
Armed neighbors detain home invasion suspect until deputies arrive, undersheriff says
ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WNEM) - Two St. Charles neighbors, who are concealed pistol holders, are being credited with detaining a home invasion suspect until law enforcement arrived at the scene. The incident unfolded about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 when the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office received a call about...
Dog found with severe throat wound in Shiawassee County
The injuries the dog has will require surgery to fix.
