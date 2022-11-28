California energy regulators are demanding answers from the state’s major oil companies after gas prices neared record highs this year. However, all five major oil companies – Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66, PBF Energy and Chevron – declined to participate in Tuesday’s hearing. A small protest against Western State Petroleum Association and oil companies was happening outside of the California Energy Commission building in Sacramento Tuesday. The association represented the refiners. Prices at the pump in late September and early October skyrocketed to an average of $6.43 a gallon, $2.60 more than the national average.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO