Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Music Event Gets Even Bigger
Over the past few decades, Las Vegas has changed. The city, which was once the home to outdated, sort-of-nostalgic entertainment like Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and Donny and Marie Osmond, has become the place where huge stars go for residencies. Those old-school Vegas acts still have a home on the...
Fox5 KVVU
Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs set to open Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Japanese cream puffs chain with a cult following is set to open a location in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs will expand to Las Vegas with an eatery openings on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Beard...
B-52s announce return to Las Vegas for ten-night residency
The B-52s announced their return to Las Vegas in a news release on Tuesday morning, after performing a series of sold-out shows in Vegas this past October.
Fox5 KVVU
Magical Forest holiday attraction opens in Las Vegas for 31st season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 31st season, a beloved Las Vegas holiday attraction has opened its gates for the holidays. According to a news release, “with millions of sparkling lights, exciting rides, new attractions, and endless holiday cheer,” Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest attraction will run through Dec. 31.
Eater
Sol Mexican Cocina Is Now Open, With Tacos and Bruno Mars Cocktails
Sol Mexican Cocina is now open inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. The Baja-style restaurant is serving coastal Mexican favorites like duck tacos, ceviche, and grilled elote corn inside a breezy and open restaurant space on the Las Vegas Strip. The dining room opens to a bar with lounge seating in shades of beige and black. Inside, the ceiling is draped in cool tan sheets, swaying over the restaurant’s centerpiece, a boulder with a sculpture made of tree boughs and fabric.
An “Epic Experience” At The Palms
Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this month’s “So Vegas” segment, Roqui Theus gives a preview of a new one-of-a-kind experience at The Palms Casino Resort. The “Epic Experience” suites package, inspired by Youtuber Mr. Beast, also includes a dinner for 10 at Scotch 80 Prime. For an “epic” price, this package can be booked now at Palms.com, but […]
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Retired Classic Band
Music history has no shortage of performers who have announced their final tours, only to return to the stage not long after "retiring." Iconic rock band The Who famously embarked on their final tour in 1982, but seven years later returned for a 25th anniversary tour in 1989. And seven years after that, they embarked on a "Quadrophenia" tour in 1996.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Beloved local restaurant Table 34 is now under the ownership and operation of Batch Hospitality, a new company formed by local restaurateurs Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander. It closed over the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on December 5 with an updated design. The new version will feature an expanded bar with white granite countertops and a refreshed menu built on the restaurant’s reputation for farm-to-table cuisine. Find more information at table34lasvegas.com.
Fox5 KVVU
In-person Pokémon Go event to be held in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get ready, trainers! An in-person Pokemon Go event is set to take over a Las Vegas park next year. According to organizers, the Pokemon Go Tour will bring a two-day event to Sunset Park on Feb. 18-19. Pokémon from the Hoenn region of Pokémon Ruby...
Fox5 KVVU
Meow Wolf hosting 2nd adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the success of its first-ever adults-only event, Meow Wolf has announced that it will offer another 21+ night at Omega Mart. According to a news release, the second “Night Shift” experience at Omega Mart will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8. Guests are asked to “punch in” for the event beginning at 7 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Hotel EDC’ coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new immersive hotel experience is coming to the Las Vegas Strip for Electric Daisy Carnival in 2023. “Hotel EDC” at Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton will feature unique fan experiences, entertainment and perks for three nights and four days during EDC Las Vegas 2023, set for May 19-22.
Fox5 KVVU
You can enjoy private igloos, s’mores at holiday pop-up lounge in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A resort in Henderson is getting in the holiday spirit by offering igloos, fire pits, s’mores and more at its holiday-themed pop-up lounge. According to a news release, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino has launched its holiday-themed pop-up lounge, Winter at the Terrace, for the season.
Fox5 KVVU
Cirque du Soleil acrobat fighting to retake the stage after Las Vegas hit-in-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An acrobat with Cirque du Soleil, who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash, is now on the road to recovery. Calling it his “dream job,” Chase Webster moved to Las Vegas about a year ago to be in a Cirque du Soleil shows performing on the trampoline.
Fox5 KVVU
Lee Canyon announces opening date for 2022/23 winter season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ready to hit the slopes? Lee Canyon has announced it will open next week for the 2022/23 winter season. According to a news release, Lee Canyon says the season will open for the area on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Lee Canyon says its runs will be...
swineweb.com
Bacon-themed restaurant opens in Las Vegas
Bacon Nation, a 24-hour restaurant offering a menu of inventive dishes built around 13 varieties of bacon, has opened in the D Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, according to news reports. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and desserts are served in a 120-person capacity dining room or can be ordered online...
whatnowvegas.com
New Ramen Concept May Be Headed to Maryland Crossing
Maryland Crossing, a retail center on the northwest corner of Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road, may be soon to welcome a new ramen restaurant into the mix. Business license paperwork has been submitted to Clark County for a restaurant called Ramen Aku at 4031 S Maryland Parkway. The paperwork...
whatnowvegas.com
Chile Poblano Mexican Grill Looks to Add Beer, Wine, and Liquor
Up along I-15 in Moapa, Glendale Boulevard breaks off the Las Vegas Freeway, and just down that road, you’ll find new local, family-owned restaurant Chile Poblano Mexican Grill. Having opened in May, Chile Poblano has quickly decided to add beer, wine, and liquor to its menu. The brand recently applied for a full service liquor license.
Report: Las Vegas hotel rates break records in October
According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the average daily room rate jumped to $209.89, which broke a record.
pvtimes.com
Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery
Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
Comments / 1