ksro.com
Two Burn Piles in Santa Rosa Cause Small Rural Fires
Three acres of land in Santa Rosa are burned up after flames escaped two burn piles. The first fire was reported at about 10:30 Tuesday morning, on a rural residential property in the Mark West Springs area. The fire burned about an acre-and-a-half of grass and brush, but no one was hurt, and no structures were damaged. The second fire started on private property north of Hood Mountain at about 11:15 a.m. That fire also burned an acre-and-a-half of land without damaging structures or causing injuries.
northbaybiz.com
Graton Resort & Casino, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Donate to Redwood Empire Food Bank
On November 21, Executives from Graton Resort & Casino helped deliver more than 400 turkeys and hams to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa. The donation was made in time for Thanksgiving and marks an annual tradition of the two organizations partnering to help feed Sonoma County residents who may not otherwise have food on their table.
Passed over for grants, Santa Rosa considering digging into reserves, other funds for Hearn Ave overpass
Traffic on the two-lane overpass frequently backs up on to US 101 photo credit: GoogleMaps Passed over by federal and state agencies, Santa Rosa leaders Tuesday will consider a few radical fiscal moves to fast-track long promised overhaul of the outmoded Hearn Avenue overpass. A relic with its short ramps, sharp turns and no sidewalks, officials have had replacing the overpass over US 101 on the books since 2004, part of the Measure M expenditure plan. After being repeatedly turned down for federal transportation grant programs, Santa Rosa is ready to move forward on its own. Assistant City Manager of the City of Santa Rosa...
ksro.com
Warming Center in Santa Rosa to Stay Open Until at Least Thursday Morning
Santa Rosa has opened an emergency warming center to help people escape freezing temperatures, rain, and strong wind forecast for the coming days. The drop-in center opened Tuesday night, at Catholic Charities’ new Caritas Center in downtown. It’s expected to stay open until at least tomorrow morning. This is the first time the city has activated a warming center this winter season.
Bomb threat shuts down Marin County high school
A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of a Marin County high school, according to police. The Mill Valley Police Department initially issued an alert around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, warning residents about evacuations.
Stranded family rescued from remote beach on Tomales Bay
TOMALES BAY -- A family of four was airlifted Saturday afternoon after becoming stranded on a remote Tomales Bay beach while enjoying an afternoon of kayaking.The Sonoma County Sheriff's department said it got a call from Marin firefighters asking for deputies to deploy their helicopter to airlift a stranded family.The family of four -- two adults and two children -- were forced to beach their kayaks after the waters of the Bay became choppy.A bystander had called 911 reporting they were watching two kayaks being swept out to sea in rough surf."Due to Sonoma County's proximity to Tomales Bay, and the dangerous sea conditions that exist in and around the Tomales Bay area, H1 provides mutual aid," Sonoma deputies said of the call for assistance.After arriving in the area, the helicopter's aircrew began a search for the reported kayakers. They located the kayakers a short time later who were now stranded on the west shore of Tomales Bay."Due to the remoteness of the location, and rough seas, the kayakers were internally loaded into H1 and flown to safety in the Lawson's Landing area," deputies said.No injuries were reported.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New tenant sought for Autodesk’s former Marin County HQ
Autodesk officially exited Marin County in October, 40 years after the design software giant got its start there. And now the 130,000-square-foot former headquarters building at 111 McInnis Parkway in San Rafael is on the market to get only its second tenant since it was built in the mid-1990s. “It’s...
ksro.com
County of Sonoma and Sheriff Sanctioned Over Video of In-Custody Suicide
A federal judge is sanctioning Sonoma County and its Sheriff’s Office following the destruction of video that captured an in-custody suicide. Nino Bosco committed suicide in jail in 2019. A federal judge has ruled jail officials deliberately failed to preserve critical footage of his death. Because of the sanctions, the county’s actions will now be described to a jury during a trial connected with a lawsuit against the county. A court order says members of the Sheriff’s Office allowed the 14 minutes of video footage to be lost. Jury members will be told to presume county officials did so with intent, and because the footage cast the county in a negative light.
ksro.com
Healdsburg Police Looking at Public Records Policy
The Healdsburg Police Department is planning to reconsider its policy for public records requests. This comes after people questioned whether the policy is in compliance with California’s Public Records Access law. Right now, if someone wants access to public records in Healdsburg, they must fill out a form and disclose if they plan to use the public records for a lawsuit. If the answer is yes, they’re also required to list the names of the party or parties being sued. Legal expert David Loy tells the Press Democrat the Healdsburg Police Department is not legally allowed to hold back public records regardless of the answer to the lawsuit question.
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
Pedestrian dies after reportedly walking in front of a vehicle in south Santa Rosa
A pedestrian died after he reportedly stepped into oncoming traffic and was struck by two vehicles in south Santa Rosa near Rohnert Park, according to the Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol.
ksro.com
Heavy Rain Coming Wednesday Night and Thursday
Santa Rosa and the rest of the North Bay are bracing for heavy rain. The National Weather Service is calling for moderate to heavy rain to start at about midnight and continue through five p.m. tomorrow. The rain will be accompanied by gusty winds of up to 25-miles-per-hour in the valleys and up to 40-miles-per-hour in the hills and mountains. Inland areas like Santa Rosa could see as much as two inches of rain from this storm. Subfreezing temperatures are also expected on Friday and Saturday mornings.
ksro.com
Napa Naturopathic Doctor gets 33 Month Prison Sentence Related to Fake Covid Treatments and Vaccine Cards
A naturopathic doctor from Napa caught selling fake Covid treatments and vaccination cards is getting nearly three years in jail. Juli A. Mazi was sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty earlier this year to one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters. Mazi must surrender for her 33 month sentence on or before January 6, 2023. Federal prosecutors say she had given out vaccination cards for Covid-19 to at least 200 people with instructions on how to make them look like they had received a Moderna vaccine. Mazi also sold homeopathic pellets she fraudulently claimed would provide “lifelong immunity to COVID-19.”
ksro.com
Camper Trailer Destroyed in Fire in Sebastopol
A camper trailer was destroyed in a fire in Sebastopol. The blaze broke out Saturday morning on the 7000 block of Occidental Road. Four fire departments responded to prevent the fire from spreading. Once on site, they had it put out in 14 minutes with just minor damage done to a barn next to the trailer. No injuries were reported.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo to pay $300K to man tackled by police officer while filming 2019 traffic stop
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to local filmmaker and U.S. Marines veteran Adrian Burrell, who filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city after he was tackled by a Vallejo police officer while filming a traffic stop in 2019, according to the settlement obtained by the Vallejo Sun via a public records request.
ksro.com
Guerneville Parade of Lights Delayed to December 17th
The Guerneville Parade of Lights is being pushed back because of rain in this weekend’s forecast. The traditional holiday parade was supposed to happen Saturday night. Now it’s scheduled for the night of Saturday, December 17th. It’ll be the first Guerneville Parade of Lights since 2019 because of the pandemic. The parade first started about 20 years ago.
Man arrested after walking around Napa Ulta Beauty with visible handgun: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — The Napa Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly walked around Ulta Beauty with a gun poking out of his pants. Police said the man also had fentanyl in his car. Police responded to the store, located at 1725 Trancas Street, for the report of a man walking […]
ksro.com
Two Christmas Movies Shot in Petaluma Now Available on HBO Max
A pair of Christmas movies shot in Petaluma are now available to watch at home. “A Christmas Mystery” and “Holiday Harmony” hit the HBO Max streaming service on Thanksgiving. While viewers may recognize the scenery, Petaluma was actually used as a stand-in for Oregon and Oklahoma. Both films were produced by Petaluma’s own Ali Afshar.
ksro.com
Winter Weather Hitting the North Bay This Week with Rain and Freeze
The North Bay is expected to get a blast of winter weather this week. The National Weather Service is forecasting below freezing temperatures, ‘substantial rainfall’ and winds of up to 40-miles-per-hour. Santa Rosa could drop to as low as 29-degrees tomorrow morning, with other areas also seeing temperatures in the upper 20’s. There’s a 70 to 90-percent chance of frost Wednesday morning, and a 40 to 50-percent chance of a freeze. Moderate to heavy rain with strong wind is expected to come between Thursday morning and evening. Forecasters are calling for Santa Rosa getting one to two-inches of rain.
ksro.com
9 Arrested for DUI in Petaluma Just Before Thanksgiving
Petaluma Police were quite busy at the beginning of the long Thanksgiving weekend. A large bar crowd was in the downtown area last Wednesday night. Lines to get into bars were the longest seen in several years, with some stretching down most of the 100 block of Kentucky Street. That night, officers broke up several physical fights and responded to other alcohol related calls on Kentucky Street, in the bars and in the Keller Street Parking Garage. Meanwhile, 9 DUI arrests were made along with 20 other infraction violations during 86 traffic stops. Seven of the nine people arrested were from Sonoma County.
