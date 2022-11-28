ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jurors Have Questions About the Justice Department’s Most Serious Count in the Oath Keepers Trial: Seditious Conspiracy

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 282

Sharon Froschauer
2d ago

The jury will come with a guilty verdict I'm confident of that because that One-Eyed is guilty..And he was so stupid to try and be his own attorney and defend himself..Now that wasn't a smart thing to do but he wasn't too smart anyway to go to the Capitol.. Just another uneducated one that trump loves so dearly!🤣🤦🇺🇸

Reply(32)
98
Lisa Sasseville
2d ago

OATHE KEEPER my rear end. this is one of those "with friends like that" the United States is in deep TROUBLE! LOSER! go back to your cave BOY LOL

Reply(37)
68
Howard Moses
2d ago

The weapons cache shows intent. They are also not the militia. That is the National Guard. Their actions were meant to hinder the constitutional transfer of power. As we were at war in Afghanistan at the time, they Rhodes and company already got a plea deal. It should have been treason. We could have done to these domestic terrorists what they planned to do to Mike Pence. All you sympathizers need to pull your heads out of where the sun doesn't shine and shut up.

Reply(10)
43
Related
Salon

Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Judge warns Trump he needs to lawyer up days before E Jean Carroll expected to file rape case

A federal judge warned Donald Trump to decide on his lawyers, and fast, ahead of a coming suit from writer E Jean Carroll accusing Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.The warning came on Tuesday, during a conference in a defamation suit Ms Carroll filed after Mr Trump called the writer’s allegations, first aired in an excerpt of her memoir published in New York magazine, false and an attempt to drum up publicity.“Your client has known this is coming for months, and he would be well-advised to decide who’s representing him in it,”...
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy