Mother of Uvalde Shooting Victim Suing Police, ISD and GunmakerLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
fox44news.com
Fatality confirmed in Coryell County crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a crash in Coryell County. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that there was a vehicle crash just outside of Copperas Cove around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The incident occurred on Interstate 14, near Highway 9.
KWTX
Driver, without a seatbelt on, killed in crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead, after being thrown from his pickup during an accident on eastbound SH 9 Monday afternoon. According to Sergeant Bryan Washko, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet pickup, and a 2008 Nissan maxima followed by a 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup were merging onto IH 14, from eastbound SH 9, when the driver of the Chevrolet swerved to avoid debris in the roadway. In the process, the Chevrolet collided with the Nissan. It then collided with the Dodge, causing it to spin, and roll several times.
KWTX
Temple police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified 19-year-old Christopher Wayne Johnson as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Nov. 22, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck involving the motorcycle and a vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.
KWTX
Driver who crashed after eluding DPS on I-35 charged
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Ruben Williams, 40, the driver of a Dodge Challenger who attempted to elude state troopers who initiated a traffic stop on I-35, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, and tampering with evidence, KWTX has confirmed.
fox44news.com
Hoax call causes brief hold at Midway High School
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District says someone made a hoax call to Midway High School Wednesday afternoon. That caused the school to be placed on a hold while police officers to sweep the classrooms. FOX 44’s PJ Heussner noticed the police presence as she...
Nolan Middle School student struck by vehicle released from hospital
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Nolan Middle School student who was struck by a vehicle was released from the hospital Tuesday, according to Harker Heights Assistant City Manager, Jerry Bark. Bark said the accident happened at Pima Trail and Indian Trail Drive Monday morning. The child was taken to...
fox44news.com
Temple home, vehicles struck by bullets
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple home and two nearby vehicles receive damage from gunfire. Temple Police officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th Street at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one home and two vehicles were struck by bullets – in addition to multiple shell casings at the scene.
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
Killeen Police: Driver not facing charges in deadly hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas — The driver of a deadly hit-and-run in early October will not face any charges for the accident, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen PD said the accident was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney's Office and decided not to file any charges for the accident, Killeen PD said in a news release Monday.
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
San Antonio law firm representing mother of Uvalde shooting victim
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a federal lawsuit filed on Monday as a result of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Numerous defendants are listed including the maker of the gun the shooter used to killed 19 students and two teachers. LM Law Group...
Waco Holiday Cheer Truck | Check to see if it's stopping in your neighborhood
WACO, Texas — Get ready to roll and catch the Waco Holiday Cheer Truck this holiday season!. The truck is a Waco Fire Department truck that's decked out in holiday lights and decorations for neighborhoods across the city to enjoy. From now until Dec. 23, the truck will be...
KWTX
Classes resume at Midway High after ‘false report’ led to ‘hold’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School was “placed on hold” due to a “false report” on Wednesday, according to district spokesperson. “According to protocol, we placed the school in Hold while law enforcement swept classrooms,” a news release states. “We are officially all clear...
fox44news.com
Downtown Waco gas leak forces building evacuations
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some buildings in downtown Waco are being evacuated as a precaution after a natural gas line was struck. The Waco Fire Department said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that units and a HazMat Team have responded to the corner of S. University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue.
KWTX
Temple resident says car theft attempted to hack into her key fob
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The holiday season is well underway and AAA said right now there’s an increased risk for car thefts. One alarming nationwide trend is what’s called “relay theft” where thieves can unlock a car using a device that taps into the car fob key signal.
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of serial theft suspect
Editor’s note: the video above is from a report we aired November 16. ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Bartlett, Texas man was arrested late last week in connection with a string of thefts at an Odessa business. Lance Alan Lister, 44, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and three counts of Theft of Property. According to […]
KSAT 12
Pearsall ISD board member arrested, accused in 2021 theft
PEARSALL, Texas – A Pearsall Independent School District board member faces a misdemeanor theft charge after turning himself in to authorities in Frio County earlier this month. Tommy Navarro, 45, faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft of property between $750 and $2,500. The alleged theft occurred in...
KWTX
Former Mexia school employee accused of punching, breaking disabled student’s nose found not guilty
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Mexia State School employee charged with punching a disabled school resident and breaking his nose was found not guilty Tuesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting Randy Omar Johnson, 38, of Waco, on an assault against a disabled person charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
These Killeen roads to be impacted by projects over next few months
KILLEEN, Texas — Over the next few months, eight roads spanning over six miles will be impacted because of roadway projects, according to the City of Killeen. All of the projects are being done by the City of Killeen's Department of Public Works' Transportation Division. They are below and listed in order:
