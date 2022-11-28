ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Fatality confirmed in Coryell County crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a crash in Coryell County. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that there was a vehicle crash just outside of Copperas Cove around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The incident occurred on Interstate 14, near Highway 9.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Driver, without a seatbelt on, killed in crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead, after being thrown from his pickup during an accident on eastbound SH 9 Monday afternoon. According to Sergeant Bryan Washko, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet pickup, and a 2008 Nissan maxima followed by a 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup were merging onto IH 14, from eastbound SH 9, when the driver of the Chevrolet swerved to avoid debris in the roadway. In the process, the Chevrolet collided with the Nissan. It then collided with the Dodge, causing it to spin, and roll several times.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified 19-year-old Christopher Wayne Johnson as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Nov. 22, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck involving the motorcycle and a vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Driver who crashed after eluding DPS on I-35 charged

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Ruben Williams, 40, the driver of a Dodge Challenger who attempted to elude state troopers who initiated a traffic stop on I-35, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, and tampering with evidence, KWTX has confirmed.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Hoax call causes brief hold at Midway High School

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District says someone made a hoax call to Midway High School Wednesday afternoon. That caused the school to be placed on a hold while police officers to sweep the classrooms. FOX 44’s PJ Heussner noticed the police presence as she...
HEWITT, TX
fox44news.com

Temple home, vehicles struck by bullets

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple home and two nearby vehicles receive damage from gunfire. Temple Police officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th Street at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one home and two vehicles were struck by bullets – in addition to multiple shell casings at the scene.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022

Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Killeen Police: Driver not facing charges in deadly hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas — The driver of a deadly hit-and-run in early October will not face any charges for the accident, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen PD said the accident was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney's Office and decided not to file any charges for the accident, Killeen PD said in a news release Monday.
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Classes resume at Midway High after ‘false report’ led to ‘hold’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School was “placed on hold” due to a “false report” on Wednesday, according to district spokesperson. “According to protocol, we placed the school in Hold while law enforcement swept classrooms,” a news release states. “We are officially all clear...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Downtown Waco gas leak forces building evacuations

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some buildings in downtown Waco are being evacuated as a precaution after a natural gas line was struck. The Waco Fire Department said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that units and a HazMat Team have responded to the corner of S. University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple resident says car theft attempted to hack into her key fob

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The holiday season is well underway and AAA said right now there’s an increased risk for car thefts. One alarming nationwide trend is what’s called “relay theft” where thieves can unlock a car using a device that taps into the car fob key signal.
TEMPLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of serial theft suspect

Editor’s note: the video above is from a report we aired November 16. ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Bartlett, Texas man was arrested late last week in connection with a string of thefts at an Odessa business. Lance Alan Lister, 44, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and three counts of Theft of Property.  According to […]
ODESSA, TX
KSAT 12

Pearsall ISD board member arrested, accused in 2021 theft

PEARSALL, Texas – A Pearsall Independent School District board member faces a misdemeanor theft charge after turning himself in to authorities in Frio County earlier this month. Tommy Navarro, 45, faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft of property between $750 and $2,500. The alleged theft occurred in...
PEARSALL, TX
KWTX

Former Mexia school employee accused of punching, breaking disabled student’s nose found not guilty

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Mexia State School employee charged with punching a disabled school resident and breaking his nose was found not guilty Tuesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting Randy Omar Johnson, 38, of Waco, on an assault against a disabled person charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
WACO, TX
KCEN

These Killeen roads to be impacted by projects over next few months

KILLEEN, Texas — Over the next few months, eight roads spanning over six miles will be impacted because of roadway projects, according to the City of Killeen. All of the projects are being done by the City of Killeen's Department of Public Works' Transportation Division. They are below and listed in order:
KILLEEN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy