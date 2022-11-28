ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravette, AR

Federal court rules on pretrial motions in Gravette man’s January 6 case

By C.C. McCandless
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYZHn_0jQ6O8PE00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After agreeing to postpone the start of a trial for the Gravette man charged for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a federal court issued rulings on several pretrial motions.

Richard Barnett, 61, is facing a host of charges due to his actions on January 6, 2021. On November 22, the Government agreed to Barnett’s request to delay his trial.

In a nine-page motion and order filed on November 23, the court ruled on three defense motions pertaining to charges against Barnett, as well as the trial venue, and a fourth by the government seeking to strike portions of the indictment against the defendant.

First, the defense moved to have all charges against Barnett dismissed because it asserted that “publicity surrounding January 6th has tainted the jury pool throughout the country.” As an alternative, the defense additionally proposed moving the federal trial from Washington D.C. to the Western District of Arkansas.

Richard Barnett transferred to Washington D.C.

“Barnett offers no authority explaining how publicity can disqualify all prospective jurors throughout the country,” wrote Christopher R. Cooper, U.S. District Judge. “Even if a potential juror knows about the events of January 6th or heard the President’s speech, it does not follow that the potential juror is necessarily unqualified to sit on the jury.”

Judge Cooper also cited multiple other court cases that had empaneled impartial jurors for high-profile trials without issue. The judge also noted that the voir dire process “will yield a fair jury in this case despite the considerable publicity surrounding the events.”

The defense’s motion for a change of venue referenced “privately commissioned opinion polls” that maintained that the Western District of Arkansas is the only district “where he has any chance of selecting a fair and impartial jury of his peers,” according to court documents. The court found this motion premature “for the same reasons stated above.”

“The opinion polls which Barnett relies on are not substitutes for ‘comprehensive voir dire examination’ while prospective jurors are under oath,” the judge added. “The Court will determine whether individual prospective jurors harbor bias or prejudice and whether an impartial jury can be impaneled through voir dire, as it has done in other January 6th trials.”

Barnett’s January 6 trial delayed again

The defense separately requested that one count against Barnett be dismissed for “failure to state a claim.”

“The Court has already addressed and rejected several of the arguments that Barnett advances, and any novel arguments are unpersuasive,” the judge said. “Accordingly, the Court will deny the motion.” The court cited relevant statutory text supporting that opinion.

The government’s motion to strike certain wording in the indictment was unopposed by the defense and the court granted it. Both the defense and prosecution have filed additional motions in limine regarding the types of evidence and arguments that can be raised at trial, and the court noted that it would address these at a later pretrial conference.

Barnett’s trial was set to begin on December 12 but the court granted a continuance. A new trial date has not yet been announced.

Arkansas resident Richard Barnett rejects plea deal in January 6 case

In a filing submitted on November 28, attorneys for both sides addressed their availability in an effort to help the court select a new trial date. That document identified January 9, 2023 as “the preferred date in which they are mutually available” and offered January 16, 2023 as an alternative potential start date.

The filing also noted that remaining pretrial deadlines could be adjusted accordingly, with the sides exchanging exhibit lists and identifying all expert witnesses no later than 21 days before trial.

Barnett is charged with: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Theft of Government Property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
The Independent

‘What are we doing here?’ Appeals panel appears inclined to toss out Trump special master order

A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals appears poised to toss out a district judge’s order blocking the Department of Justice from using documents seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home and office.The panel, composed of Chief Judge William Pryor, Circuit Judge Andrew Brasher, and Circuit Judge Elizabeth Cagle Grant, heard arguments from the government and from Mr Trump’s attorneys on whether it should allow a privilege review ordered by District Judge Aileen Cannon to continue or reverse the ruling, which prevented the department from using any...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county's hand-count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators. “Having reviewed the petition and answer, we conclude that petitioner has not demonstrated that our extraordinary intervention is warranted at this time,” the justices said in their decision. Officials in the county first started a hand-counting process on Oct. 26 but the Nevada Supreme Court ordered it shut down a day later, siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to volunteers reading election results aloud. Nye County resumed a revised version of its hand-counting last week after Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered the county to halt its counting until after polls closed. While Nye County commission members have shown support for scrapping voting machines completely, machine tabulators are the primary counting method for this election, and Nye has already reported the results of nearly 21,000 ballots cast.
NYE COUNTY, NV
MSNBC

The Supreme Court case that could wipe out indigenous sovereignty in the U.S.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a high-stakes case about indigenous children and culture. On the surface, the case known as Brackeen v. Haaland revolves around a dispute over whether a non-native family can adopt a native baby. At the heart of the case is the Indian Child Welfare Act, a law passed in 1978 that says if a state determines a Native child must be legally removed from their home, they must be placed with an American Indian family or, if possible, a member of the child’s extended family or tribe. Non-native families and states are challenging the constitutionality of ICWA, arguing it discriminates on the basis of race. But the case could have implications that extend far beyond that - potentially upending Native sovereignty altogether. “A lot of laws flow from this special nation-to-nation relationship between tribes and the US federal government,” says Cherokee Nation journalist Rebecca Nagle. “And the fear is that because the plaintiffs are making such broad and sweeping arguments in Brackeen, (if the court strikes down ICWA) they could turn all of that – literally centuries of laws – on their head.”Nov. 27, 2022.
KLTV

Wood County constable appears in federal court Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Kelly Smith appeared in court Judge Nicole Mitchell’s court in the Tyler federal courthouse. He was also placed in custody today, but was released on bond; conditions of the bond are sealed. Smith was also required to surrender his passport.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
WLBT

Federal judge approves stipulated order governing Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has approved a stipulated order that will give control of Jackson’s water system to a third-party program manager. Tuesday evening, Judge Henry Wingate signed off on the order, which was previously hammered out in closed-door discussions by the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Jackson city officials.
JACKSON, MS
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy