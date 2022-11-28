GATLINBURG, TN -- Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that traffic on the northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane on January 3 through April 7, 2023, to allow for tunnel repairs. Concrete barriers will be placed along the center line of the tunnel to allow crews to make repairs within the closed lane while allowing through traffic on the open lane. For the safety of workers, motorists are reminded to reduce speeds and refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone.

2 DAYS AGO