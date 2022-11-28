ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvlt.tv

Reducing Tennessee traffic comes with big price tag, TDOT says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic jams are getting worse in East Tennessee, but the state wants to ease the traffic headaches. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials recognized Tennessee has a major congestion problem. They are working on some possible solutions, but it has a hefty price tag. TDOT officials said...
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxvilledailysun.com

Park plans 2023 lane closure on Spur for tunnel repairs

GATLINBURG, TN -- Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that traffic on the northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane on January 3 through April 7, 2023, to allow for tunnel repairs. Concrete barriers will be placed along the center line of the tunnel to allow crews to make repairs within the closed lane while allowing through traffic on the open lane. For the safety of workers, motorists are reminded to reduce speeds and refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone.
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee gas prices drop 10 cents

Tennesseans had a little extra to be thankful for last week as gas prices continued to trend lower, falling an average of 10 cents over the course of the week. As of Monday, the state’s gas price average was $3.10 which is 23 cents less than last month and only half a penny more expensive than this time last year.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
MEMPHIS, TN
WHNT News 19

LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Tennessee Valley

(WHNT) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — if you’re a fan of Christmas parades and community events! From the sounds of “Christmas in Dixie” in Fort Payne all the way through the Rocket City and the Shoals, the Tennessee Valley has a multitude of Christmas and holiday events for just about […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
WKRN

Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee

A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Suspects use ‘Cash Cash Scam’ to steal $10K from …. Detectives are looking...
TENNESSEE STATE

