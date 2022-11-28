Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Reducing Tennessee traffic comes with big price tag, TDOT says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic jams are getting worse in East Tennessee, but the state wants to ease the traffic headaches. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials recognized Tennessee has a major congestion problem. They are working on some possible solutions, but it has a hefty price tag. TDOT officials said...
knoxvilledailysun.com
Park plans 2023 lane closure on Spur for tunnel repairs
GATLINBURG, TN -- Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that traffic on the northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane on January 3 through April 7, 2023, to allow for tunnel repairs. Concrete barriers will be placed along the center line of the tunnel to allow crews to make repairs within the closed lane while allowing through traffic on the open lane. For the safety of workers, motorists are reminded to reduce speeds and refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone.
Toll lanes in Tennessee? State leaders considering options to replace declining gas tax revenue
Some of Tennessee's leaders are expressing an openness to considering toll lanes in the Volunteer State to help pay for roads and bridges and congestion reduction projects.
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee gas prices drop 10 cents
Tennesseans had a little extra to be thankful for last week as gas prices continued to trend lower, falling an average of 10 cents over the course of the week. As of Monday, the state’s gas price average was $3.10 which is 23 cents less than last month and only half a penny more expensive than this time last year.
One lane of Gatlinburg Spur to close until April for tunnel repair
Tunnel repairs and a lane closure are on the horizon for the Spur in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park beginning in January.
$40M Tennessee incentive for battery cathode plant approved
A Tennessee panel on Monday approved a $40 million state economic incentive for a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.
knoxvilledailysun.com
Tennessee State Parks, American Canoe Association-Tn win award for kayak instruction events
NASHVILLE – Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee chapter of the American Canoe Association (ACA TN) have won an award from the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association (TRPA) for multi-faceted low-cost kayak instruction programs offered in May. The Four-Star Award for Excellence in Innovative Program was awarded for the...
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
thunderboltradio.com
Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
How gas prices have changed in Tennessee during Thanksgiving week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Tennessee using data from AAA.
Report card evaluates performance of Tennessee schools, districts
The Tennessee Department of Education on Monday released its annual State Report Card, offering a detailed look at individual schools, school districts and statewide education performance.
LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Tennessee Valley
(WHNT) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — if you’re a fan of Christmas parades and community events! From the sounds of “Christmas in Dixie” in Fort Payne all the way through the Rocket City and the Shoals, the Tennessee Valley has a multitude of Christmas and holiday events for just about […]
Gov. Lee explains why he won’t dip into state’s ‘Rainy Day Fund’
Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) was clear when asked why he wouldn’t dip into the Tennessee "Rainy Day Fund".
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
chattanoogacw.com
Surviving to thriving: Lafayette woman provides haven for struggling North Georgians
LAYFAYETTE, Ga. — Those on the verge of homelessness, often don't know where to turn. But one North Georgia non-profit is helping struggling North Georgians with resources before they end up on the streets. NewsChannel 9 and the McMahan Law Firm surprise the Lafayette woman behind The Haven in...
City of LaFollette investigator shredded documents tied to investigation which led to two officers fired
JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Investigation documents that led to the firing of LaFollette Police Lt. Brian Tiller and Sgt. Monty Miller were shredded after the investigation was complete, according to emails shown in Campbell County Chancery Court. In June of 2022, Detective Charles Duff sent a complaint to LaFollette City...
Tennessee families receiving state benefits to get extra $500 payment on EBT cards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Families receiving support from the state to help them find transportation, child care, educational support, job training and temporary cash assistance will soon see an extra payment on their EBT cards. The Tennessee Department of Human Services said households with a case in the Families First...
WKRN
Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee
A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Suspects use ‘Cash Cash Scam’ to steal $10K from …. Detectives are looking...
Tennessee Gives Families Extra $500 TANF EBT Benefits For Holiday Expenses
To lighten the burden endured by low-income households, Tennessee will be helping out approximately 24,000 children and their families with a little extra support this holiday season. SNAP Benefits:...
