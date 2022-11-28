Read full article on original website
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried declares he has ‘2 weeks to raise $8b’ after FTX bankruptcy
‘I was one of the world’s greatest fundraisers; now I’m the fallen wreckage of one.’
Gizmodo
Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing
Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down last Friday, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market
FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are reportedly investigating FTX, with a focus on customer funds at the collapsed crypto exchange
The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, Reuters and WSJ reported Monday. Prosecutors may focus initially on examining reports that FTX lent customer funds to Alameda Research. Police and regulators in the Bahamas have interview SBF, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, according to news...
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
The guy who took Enron through bankruptcy is now boss of FTX and has never seen 'such a complete failure'
The company was apparently buying holiday homes in the Bahamas for execs.
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
Crypto World Reacts to BlockFi Bankruptcy — What’s Next?
The FTX fallout is continuing, and the latest domino to fall is fellow crypto platform BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 28, saying this "follows the shocking events surrounding FTX and...
Crypto firm FTX raised red flags long before collapse: experts
Bitcoin venture investor Marty Bent of Ten31 saw red flags with the FTX cryptocurrency exchange long before its historic collapse under founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
CNBC
Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees
Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
cryptoslate.com
What Next for BlockFi’s lending books following bankruptcy filing
According to reports, the company emerged as the second-largest lender to BTC miners, through its yield facility where it charges miners a 15% interest rate. Speculations of BlockFi’s fall started in the wake of the FTX crash, due to its exposure to FTT-backed Alameda Research. Despite various sources suggesting the bankruptcy was FTX-instigated, BlockFi founder Zac Prince cited lending to high-risk traders as the main reason.
‘Everyone’s learning crypto bankruptcy right now.’ The FTX crash is set to be a ‘gold rush’ for lawyers
Lawyers with specialties in digital assets are giving way to experts in restructuring. “There's going to be a lot of work.”
CoinDesk
BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy; Kraken Settles US Treasury Case Over Serving Customers in Iran
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection as FTX contagion spreads. JPMorgan says crypto market regulatory initiatives that are already underway are likely to be accelerated. The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) reaches a settlement with crypto exchange Kraken over serving customers in Iran.
CNBC
BlockFi lawyer tells bankruptcy court that the priority is to 'maximize client recoveries'
BlockFi's first bankruptcy hearing in New Jersey kicked off on Tuesday, with lawyers emphasizing the crypto lender's strong corporate controls and customer prioritization. The company loaned over $670 million to Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto hedge fund. Lawyers from Kirkland and Ellis told the court that a central objective was...
kitco.com
XRP is the third largest holding on Coinsquare - Canada's largest crypto exchange
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Despite being the subject of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for nearly...
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi files for bankruptcy, cites FTX collapse for its troubles
BlockFi announced on Nov. 28 that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey pertains to the company and its eight subsidiaries. The move comes after several days of speculation on the company’s financial health after the collapse of FTX.
