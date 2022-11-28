Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
SNF’s Loop Road above Lander Closed for the Season Today
The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest has now closed the entirety of the Loop Road, FSR 300, to motorized travel. This seasonal closure is being implemented to ensure public safety ahead of winter storms predicted for this week. The annual closure of the Loop Road, also known...
cowboystatedaily.com
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
wrrnetwork.com
Xando Three Irons
Xando Three Irons, 19, of Fort Washakie, WY passed away due to an auto accident on Monday, November 21, 2022, outside of Gillette, WY. A rosary and wake will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Chandelle Event Center in Riverton starting at 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.
wrrnetwork.com
Sledding fatality Reported Saturday; Vehicle ran over Young Boy
On the evening of Saturday, November 26th, a Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services (OJS) police officer responded to a service call in Riverton regarding the death of a young boy believed to have been accidentally run over by a vehicle while sledding on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Officers have identified the driver of the vehicle, and the tragic incident remains open and under investigation by OJS police officers and the Fremont County Coroner according to a BIA Spokesperson. The Fremont County Coroner’s Office confirmed the fatality occurred over the weekend.
wrrnetwork.com
Kathy Gordon
Kathy Gordon, 71, of Riverton passed away peacefully on November 27th at her home. A memorial service will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Saturday, December 17th at 2:00p.m. Kathy Colleen Gallatin was born on February 19, 1951 in Norton, Kansas to Lloyd N. and Betty Colleen (Campbell) Gallatin. In 1960 the family moved to the Riverton, WY area where she attended schools at Arapaho until the 8th grade when she came in to Riverton. She graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1969.
wrrnetwork.com
Travis M. Blackburn, Jr.
Travis M. Blackburn, Jr., 10, of Riverton passed away from an accident on Saturday, November 26, 2022. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Thursday, December 1, 2012. The wake will follow at 1532 Elmwood Drive at Beaver Creek. The funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) 77 ducks found dead at Wyoming’s Ocean Lake; Game and Fish euthanizes one Canada goose
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Wyoming Game and Fish personnel discovered 77 dead mallard ducks at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area in Fremont County, the department said in a press release. Personnel also found one Canada duck that was afflicted and euthanized the bird, Game...
wrrnetwork.com
Angeline “Angie” Vargas
Angeline “Angie” Vargas, 47, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. A visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. As were her wishes cremation will follow the viewing. Angeline Rachel Goggles was born...
cowboystatedaily.com
64-Year-Old Riverton Woman Mauled By Pit Bull On Bike Path; Owner Of Dog Gets Citation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The owner of a pit bull in Riverton has been cited after the dog brutally attacked a 64-year-old woman during a morning walk on a local bike path. At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, a tan-and-white pit bull “came up out of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Before Moving To Wyoming, Couple Will Visit All 74 Libraries; Will Make Decision Based On Favorite
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Vern and Shireen Liebl are looking for their permanent home, and hope it’s in Wyoming. But a must-have for their next hometown is a good library. For the last three and a half months, the Liebls have been crisscrossing the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Accused Of Smashing Cousin’s Head Open With Meat Shredder
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of gashing another man’s head open with a bear-claw meat shredder Nov. 11, a Riverton man has been charged with aggravated assault in Powell. Elias Antelope, 32, appeared Tuesday in Powell Circuit Court to face the aggravated assault charge,...
