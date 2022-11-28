ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Twenty honored at Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of Ohio’s most distinguished veterans were honored with the achievement of a lifetime Tuesday. Twenty military service members from the Buckeye State were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. For this group of veterans, the achievement isn’t a military award; it’s an appreciation for the selfless dedication […]
Cleveland.com

Ohio eyes big changes to medical, recreational marijuana laws: Capitol Letter

Just doob it: The campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is hoping to get on November 2023 ballots, Laura Hancock reports. The proposed initiated statute was originally planned to be on the Nov. 8 ballot, but the campaign was delayed a year after a court fight and settlement. In the meantime, a bill expanding medical marijuana is being considered by lawmakers during lame duck.
wksu.org

Ohio legislators consider bill to decriminalize fentanyl test strips

Ohio legislators are considering legislation that would decriminalize a test that can detect fentanyl in drugs — a move advocates say could save lives. Fentanyl test strips allow drug users to easily test to see if a substance contains traces of fentanyl — a powerful and deadly synthetic opioid that increases the risk of overdose.
wksu.org

Ohio lame duck session resumes after "turkey day" break with voting, school board bills on agenda

With the Thanksgiving break over, a busy lame duck session continues at the Statehouse this week, with lawmakers set to consider several bills in House and Senate committees. Lawmakers are likely to vote on a bill (HB 294) that would limit ballot drop boxes to only three days and only at the 88 county boards of elections offices and shorten the early voting period by a day. Sponsor Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) has said a voter photo ID requirement could be added from a separate bill proposed earlier this year.
wcbe.org

Medicaid Expansion & Vision Care in Ohio

In the first installment of an ongoing collaboration Prognosis Ohio has formed with the Ohio Journal of Public Health, Dan Skinner talks with Dean VanNasdale and Andy Wapner from The Ohio State University about their recent article (with numerous colleagues) examining the state of vision care services and access under Medicaid in Ohio.
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
