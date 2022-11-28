Read full article on original website
More than 140 groups oppose effort to limit citizen changes to Ohio Constitution
Representatives of some of those groups gathered at the Statehouse to voice their opposition to House Joint Resolution 6.
Gov. Mike DeWine supports bill to strip state school board of control over Ohio Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday he supports an Ohio Senate bill that would overhaul the Ohio Department of Education, gut powers from the Ohio State Board of Education and give his office more oversight of education. “I think virtually every governor for 40 or 50 years...
Top Republican state lawmaker backs raising bar for citizen-backed changes to Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A top Ohio state lawmaker on Wednesday said he supports a proposal to make it harder for citizens to amend the state’s constitution, a change that could impede a likely future effort to preserve legal protections for abortions here. Senate President Matt Huffman, an influential...
wksu.org
Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley plans to focus on public safety in bid for mayor
Tara Mosley, a lifelong Akron resident and one of the more vocal members of city council, is the latest person to announce a bid to be Akron’s next mayor. Mosley officially launched her campaign Wednesday at the Trailhead in Cascade Lofts, an event space in Ward 5 which she represents on city council.
Picking apart Frank LaRose’s plan to make it harder of voters to change Ohio’s constitution: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A coalition of 140 groups have vowed to defeat Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s plan to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. We’re talking about the challenge to democracy on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Should Ohio make it harder for citizens to amend state constitution? So far, 140 groups say no
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio is the third state where Republicans have tried to make it harder for citizen groups to amend state constitutions, according to a coalition of 140 groups that vowed on Tuesday to defeat the effort. Ohio House Joint Resolution 6 would ask Ohio voters to increase...
Bill to make 'swatting' a felony in Ohio moves forward
If the bill becomes a law, violators could face prison time and potentially thousands of dollars in restitution.
Twenty honored at Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of Ohio’s most distinguished veterans were honored with the achievement of a lifetime Tuesday. Twenty military service members from the Buckeye State were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. For this group of veterans, the achievement isn’t a military award; it’s an appreciation for the selfless dedication […]
Ohio eyes big changes to medical, recreational marijuana laws: Capitol Letter
Just doob it: The campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is hoping to get on November 2023 ballots, Laura Hancock reports. The proposed initiated statute was originally planned to be on the Nov. 8 ballot, but the campaign was delayed a year after a court fight and settlement. In the meantime, a bill expanding medical marijuana is being considered by lawmakers during lame duck.
wksu.org
Ohio legislators consider bill to decriminalize fentanyl test strips
Ohio legislators are considering legislation that would decriminalize a test that can detect fentanyl in drugs — a move advocates say could save lives. Fentanyl test strips allow drug users to easily test to see if a substance contains traces of fentanyl — a powerful and deadly synthetic opioid that increases the risk of overdose.
Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets
Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath.
The Spectrum: Change of power in Congress; Ohio board of ed going away?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A change in leadership after Republican prepare to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. “I think that they’re going to start out on the wrong foot,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio). Why Beatty said she’s still optimistic that lawmakers will still be able to […]
wksu.org
Ohio lame duck session resumes after "turkey day" break with voting, school board bills on agenda
With the Thanksgiving break over, a busy lame duck session continues at the Statehouse this week, with lawmakers set to consider several bills in House and Senate committees. Lawmakers are likely to vote on a bill (HB 294) that would limit ballot drop boxes to only three days and only at the 88 county boards of elections offices and shorten the early voting period by a day. Sponsor Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) has said a voter photo ID requirement could be added from a separate bill proposed earlier this year.
United Methodist split continues among NEO churches
While only one church in the tri-county area has disaffiliated itself from the United Methodist Church, others in the region are likely to follow.
whbc.com
Canton Council Providing $1.3 Million for SE Medical/Grocery Facility
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved a grant of $1.3 million to the group Canton for All People. It targets renovations at the former SMHA-owned building in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE. Those renovations are expected to cost over $1.6 million.
wcbe.org
Medicaid Expansion & Vision Care in Ohio
In the first installment of an ongoing collaboration Prognosis Ohio has formed with the Ohio Journal of Public Health, Dan Skinner talks with Dean VanNasdale and Andy Wapner from The Ohio State University about their recent article (with numerous colleagues) examining the state of vision care services and access under Medicaid in Ohio.
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Ex-Cleveland construction company official who failed to pay $132,000 in taxes on pilfered money sentenced to prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A “Cain and Abel” feud between brothers prompted a former top official at a well-known Cleveland construction company to steal from the business, a move that ultimately led him to federal prison for failing to pay taxes on the pilfered money. U.S. District Judge Donald...
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 picture in Northeast Ohio worsened last week, with three counties previously designated yellow flipping to red, for high COVID-19 spread. Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain counties were designated red on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. People in red counties with...
