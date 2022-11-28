With the Thanksgiving break over, a busy lame duck session continues at the Statehouse this week, with lawmakers set to consider several bills in House and Senate committees. Lawmakers are likely to vote on a bill (HB 294) that would limit ballot drop boxes to only three days and only at the 88 county boards of elections offices and shorten the early voting period by a day. Sponsor Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) has said a voter photo ID requirement could be added from a separate bill proposed earlier this year.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO