Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Get one-of-a-kind Christmas presents at the Magic of Santa Craft Faire in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The whole community is invited to the annual Magic of Santa Craft Faire at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center this weekend. Organizers, Dan and Paula Clements from Tanner’s Marketplace, stopped by Morning Break to tell us all about the event’s 43rd year. There will be...
KOLO TV Reno
Parody of Nightmare Before Christmas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Are you looking for something fun to do this holiday season? One option is to attend a local play. It’s a parody of The Nightmare Before Christmas put on by the TheaterWorks of Northern Nevada and will be used as a fundraiser for the group.
KOLO TV Reno
Festival of Winter Lights returns to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The second annual Festival of Winter Lights will be returning to South Lake Tahoe next weekend. The outdoor market style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Diabetes Association prepares for 6th annual Winter Wonderland fundraiser at Atlantis Casino
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Thursday, the Nevada Diabetes Association is hosting its 6th Annual Winter Wonderland at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. The event features winter-themed samples from the region’s best restaurants and bars, as well as a friendly competition among food and beverage vendors. NDA director of...
KOLO TV Reno
The Reno Dance Company bringing The Nutcracker back to Grand Sierra Resort
A winter storm will bring heavy Sierra snow and valley wind, rain, and snow on Thursday. Expect widespread road controls in the mountains, with winter travel possible by afternoon and evening on the Sierra Front. After a chilly break Friday and Saturday, another storm will bring more snow Saturday night into Sunday. Be prepared and keep travel plans flexible. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit spreads holiday cheer with handcrafted wooden toys for kids
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -This year, the Nevada Woodchucks (501-C3) built over 15,000 wooden toys to donate to local non-profits dedicated to supporting underprivileged kids. “We start mid-January and go all the way through Thanksgiving; making, painting, cutting, sanding toys,” said Julia Tachihara, Assistant Toy Director with the Nevada Woodchucks.
KOLO TV Reno
39 North Pole Village returns this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help make a holiday event come alive again this season. 39 North Downtown is looking for volunteers to help with 39 North Pole Village. The family friendly holiday light festival will take place Dec. 1 - 3 at Victorian Square Plaza. Volunteers are needed as early as Nov. 30 to help set up. You can help put together the artificial Christmas trees, place garland, and more.
2news.com
Great Basin Brewery Hosts Craft Beer Release and Holiday Party
Great Basin Brewing Company is hosting its "Life is Brewtiful" Craft Beer Release and Holiday Party on Sunday, November 27, 2022. They'll be offering discounts at their Reno location at 1155 South Rock Boulevard, Suite 490, until 4 p.m. Fans can buy bottles of 'Ancient Future 2022', which is an...
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects children’s gift stockings for Operation Stocking Stuffer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving is behind us which means we’re all turning our attention to the biggest holiday of the year: Christmas! While lots of organizations and businesses are collecting toys for kids throughout Northern Nevada, Catholic Charities (CCNN) is specifically requesting stockings stuffed full of goodies for kids ages infant to 18.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada Boy Scouts carry out a time-honored holiday tradition
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Christmas tree is a holiday symbol, immune to the passage of time. This tree lot proves it. “Troop 107 has been selling trees since World War II. Only missed a couple of years during the war,” said Eric Dewitt-Smith, Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop 107. Every...
KOLO TV Reno
Eddy House accepting donations for Giving Tuesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Giving Tuesday and there are several charities in Northern Nevada you can donate to. One of them is Eddy House. Their mission is to help 18 to 24 year olds who are homeless or at risk. The nonprofit is marking its 11th anniversary this year, so they’re looking to raise 11-thousand dollars.
Luxe rooms and EV amenities make this Tahoe hotel a standout
There's onsite laundry, a restaurant and a pool.
KOLO TV Reno
Firecreek Crossing submits plans for new resort casino experience
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New plans for casino resort experience have been submitted to the City of Reno for consideration. Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino is looking to expand accommodations and lodging options for tourists and business travel. Entertainment and gaming options will also be added. “When thinking about where to launch...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Toy Run gets ready for its 42nd year of bringing hope to families in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every Christmas since 1980, the Northern Nevada Confederate of Clubs has hosted the Reno Toy Run. This year’s donations will be distributed to local charities including Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, Children’s Cabinet, Eagle Valley Children’s Home, Kids & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center, Ronald McDonald House, Tahoe Family Solutions, VFW, Veteran’s Guest House, Sally Conforte Memorial Turkey Giveaway, Muscular Dystrophy Association Kid’s Camp.
KOLO TV Reno
Indian colony exhibit looks at mining impact on native people
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Exhibit through March 8 shows art reflecting the mining industry impact on native people. It is called “Wounded Souls: Extracting from the Land and Our Spirits.”. “What has brought wealth and job opportunities for some, has often meant the destruction of sacred...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Tips for making your own delicious sushi using Sierra Gold Seafood
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most of us don’t trust ourselves to make delicious sushi at home. Leave it to the professionals! But if you’re interested in trying, even if you end up ordering pizza afterwards, this is a great segment to show you how. Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan...
fox5ny.com
RIP Rudolph: Bear takes on inflatable Christmas reindeer at Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nevada - One bear clearly has no Christmas spirit this year. David Lester from Zephyr Cove, Nevada woke up Saturday to find his Christmas decorations in disarray — and the culprit was caught on camera. Lester’s security camera caught the incident on video, which shows a bear...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations
STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Clear Facial Bar and Plumb + Pine to host Wellness Soirée for new and continuing customers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If it’s been awhile since you’ve gotten a facial, if you never gotten a facial, if you want to treat someone special to a facial, if you’ve developed some kind of skin issues you want looked at by a professional, if you want to save money on great products and services, if you want to support local businesses... if you are any of these people then Wednesday’s Wellness Soirée is for you!
2news.com
City of Sparks Announces Road Closures for Holiday Activities
The City of Sparks wants the public to be advised of the following road closures this weekend while they host holiday activities:. 39 North Pole – Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 2:30 a.m. to Sunday, Dec. 4 at 11 p.m. Parking around Victorian Plaza and Avenue of the Oaks will...
Comments / 0