Genesee County, MI

Sheriff: Burton man arrested for trafficking 13-year-old

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Burton man has been arrested for allegedly human trafficking a 13-year-old girl. The investigation began after a young victim went to Hurley Medical Center and provided information involving her 13-year-old sister, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST)...
BURTON, MI
Judge revisits Ethan Crumbley’s placement in adult jail

An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Tuesday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Murder or self-defense? Trial begins for Bay City man charged in 2019 fatal choking

BAY CITY, MI — On a summer night, a fight erupted between two men inside a Bay City drug recovery house. When it was over, one man was dead, the life choked out of him. More than three years later, the killer’s trial is finally beginning. What’s not in dispute is whether defendant Tracy W. Kanary, 54, killed 31-year-old Gene M. Woods. Rather, the question before the jury is whether Kanary defendant acted with malicious intent to kill or in self-defense after he had been attacked.
BAY CITY, MI
Two Michigan Men Spent 25 Years In Prison For Crime They Didn’t Commit

Could you imagine spending 25 years in a Michigan prison for a crime you didn't commit? Two men have been released and now they want to get paid. George and Melvin DeJesus, also known as the "Pontiac Brothers", were accused of raping and killing a woman by the name of Margaret Midkiff in July of 1995. According to Oakland County court records, the two brothers had a solid alibi at the time but were convicted anyway.
PONTIAC, MI
Midland man accused of killing Bay County motorcyclist in crash takes plea

BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
BAY CITY, MI
Michigan State Police warns against scams after Tuscola caller impersonates sergeant

Michigan State Troopers at the Caro Post learned Monday that a new scam is going around, and this time, the scammer is pretending to be a sergeant with the agency. Throughout the morning of November 28, the Caro Post received several calls asking about the supposed sergeant, who is calling individuals currently on the state’s Sex Offender Registry. Calling from 989-214-7990, the scammer would identify himself as a state trooper before informing the listener that they missed a mandatory DNA test and must pay a $100 bond.
CARO, MI
Sebewaing man arrested for breaking into northern MI home

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sebewaing man is behind bars for breaking into a northern Michigan home on Thanksgiving. In a release sent to TV5, Michigan State Police said it started when an alarm went off at a home on W. Beaver Rd. in Bear Creek Township on Thursday, Nov. 24.
SEBEWAING, MI
Community comes together to feed Saginaw County

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting. Since the shooting at Oxford High School, many measures have been put into place in an effort to prevent another tragedy like this from ever happening again. Family...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Davison High School student arrested for alleged threatening text message

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison High School student is facing criminal charges for allegedly sending a threatening text message to other students Tuesday afternoon. A letter to parents from Davison Community Schools says the student, who was not identified, sent a text message when classes ended around 2:35 p.m. to fellow students that says "school is going to be crazy."
DAVISON, MI
Flint, MI
