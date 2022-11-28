Read full article on original website
Michigan Supreme Court pauses trial against Crumbley parents in Oxford H.S. shooting case
The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered a pause on proceedings on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of four students last year
WNEM
Stepbrother charged in 10-year-old’s murder found incompetent for trial
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The stepbrother of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered in Saginaw shortly after being reported missing has been found incompetent to stand trial for her murder. Jameion Peterson was charged with open murder for the death of 10-year-old Na’mylah Turner Moore who was found dead...
WNEM
Sheriff: Burton man arrested for trafficking 13-year-old
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Burton man has been arrested for allegedly human trafficking a 13-year-old girl. The investigation began after a young victim went to Hurley Medical Center and provided information involving her 13-year-old sister, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST)...
The Oakland Press
Judge revisits Ethan Crumbley’s placement in adult jail
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Tuesday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, found incompetent for trial
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore, then going to school while police and civilians searched for the missing girl, has been found psychologically unfit for trial. Saginaw County Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner on Monday, Nov. 28, found 14-year-old Jameion...
Murder or self-defense? Trial begins for Bay City man charged in 2019 fatal choking
BAY CITY, MI — On a summer night, a fight erupted between two men inside a Bay City drug recovery house. When it was over, one man was dead, the life choked out of him. More than three years later, the killer’s trial is finally beginning. What’s not in dispute is whether defendant Tracy W. Kanary, 54, killed 31-year-old Gene M. Woods. Rather, the question before the jury is whether Kanary defendant acted with malicious intent to kill or in self-defense after he had been attacked.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man shoots person 5 times after Thanksgiving argument between girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after he shot someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving, police say. Prosecutors said the siblings got into an argument on Thanksgiving night...
Two Michigan Men Spent 25 Years In Prison For Crime They Didn’t Commit
Could you imagine spending 25 years in a Michigan prison for a crime you didn't commit? Two men have been released and now they want to get paid. George and Melvin DeJesus, also known as the "Pontiac Brothers", were accused of raping and killing a woman by the name of Margaret Midkiff in July of 1995. According to Oakland County court records, the two brothers had a solid alibi at the time but were convicted anyway.
Macomb prosecutors dismissed from wrongful arrest lawsuit filed by Rev. Rideout
The Macomb County prosecutor and three assistant prosecutors have been dismissed from a federal lawsuit filed by the Rev. W.J. Rideout in which he says his First Amendment rights were violated and he was wrongfully arrested during a rally in Shelby Township in July 2020. The lawsuit in U.S. District...
Bay City man pleads to choking roommate’s kitten to death
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man with an admitted history of killing pets has pleaded to a felony animal abuse charge stemming from him choking his roommate’s kitten to death. Mark M. Jacobs II, 30, on Monday, Nov. 28, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph...
Midland man accused of killing Bay County motorcyclist in crash takes plea
BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Music video recorded inside Macomb County prison raises safety concerns
Two prisoners will likely spend more time behind bars after recording a rap music video inside a Macomb County prison.
abc12.com
Owners drop off dog with gunshot wound to face at Saginaw animal shelter
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An ongoing investigation in underway as to just how a dog in Saginaw got shot. The dog landed at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control with a gunshot wound to its face. But there are conflicting stories as to how this could have happened. Investigators...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Michigan State Police warns against scams after Tuscola caller impersonates sergeant
Michigan State Troopers at the Caro Post learned Monday that a new scam is going around, and this time, the scammer is pretending to be a sergeant with the agency. Throughout the morning of November 28, the Caro Post received several calls asking about the supposed sergeant, who is calling individuals currently on the state’s Sex Offender Registry. Calling from 989-214-7990, the scammer would identify himself as a state trooper before informing the listener that they missed a mandatory DNA test and must pay a $100 bond.
WNEM
Sebewaing man arrested for breaking into northern MI home
EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sebewaing man is behind bars for breaking into a northern Michigan home on Thanksgiving. In a release sent to TV5, Michigan State Police said it started when an alarm went off at a home on W. Beaver Rd. in Bear Creek Township on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Shiawassee County Sheriff: Reward doubled for information about stolen UTV
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Officials say the reward being offered for information leading to the recovery of a stolen vehicle has been doubled. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of a 2016 Bobcat 3650 utility vehicle, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
Former employee calls Gleason ‘nothing more than a schoolyard bully’ at sentencing
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Former county Clerk-Register John Gleason -- once one of the area’s most popular public officials -- has been sentenced to a year of probation and $100 fine for performing a couple’s 2019 wedding ceremony without a marriage license. He received no jail time.
WNEM
Community comes together to feed Saginaw County
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting. Since the shooting at Oxford High School, many measures have been put into place in an effort to prevent another tragedy like this from ever happening again. Family...
abc12.com
Davison High School student arrested for alleged threatening text message
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison High School student is facing criminal charges for allegedly sending a threatening text message to other students Tuesday afternoon. A letter to parents from Davison Community Schools says the student, who was not identified, sent a text message when classes ended around 2:35 p.m. to fellow students that says "school is going to be crazy."
Community plans to ‘let love win’ on anniversary of Oxford High School shooting
Oxford Township in Oakland County is expected to grow silent at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. The time marks a year since four students were killed during a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. The nearly 23,000-resident community plans a moment of silence to commemorate the...
