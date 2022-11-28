Read full article on original website
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
TechCrunch
Amazon announces preview of new Inf2 instances designed for larger models
AWS CEO Adam Selipsky made the announcement today at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. As Selipsky told the AWS re:Invent audience, “Inf1 is great for small-to-medium complexity models, but for larger models, customers have often relied on more powerful instances because they don’t actually have the optimal resource configuration for their inference workloads.”
TechCrunch
Edtech Saasguru wants to fix the cloud talent shortage at scale
Saasguru’s last funding was nine months ago, when it raised a pre-seed round of $1.3 million AUD. The company was founded in 2021 by Amit Choudhary, Atif Saad and Prateek Kataria. Choudhary and Saad sold their last startup SaaSfocus, a Salesforce consulting company, to Cognizant in 2018. So far,...
Jalopnik
China Might Have Built a Mach 9 Kerosene-Powered Hypersonic Engine
Researchers in China claim to have developed a hypersonic engine capable of propelling a plane up to speeds of Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound. Interesting Engineering reported that Liu Yunfeng, a senior Chinese Academy of Sciences engineer, led the team that created the unique detonation wave engine. The engine generates thrust via detonating kerosene in a series of explosions instead of continually like combustion engines. Earlier this month, technical information on the kerosene-powered engine was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Experiments in Fluid Mechanics.
TechCrunch
Disney coughs up $900M to acquire MLB’s remaining stake in BAMTech streaming company
The transaction makes Disney a 100% owner of the streaming company that powers Disney+ and the firm’s other consumer services. The SEC filing noted that MLB’s interest in BAMTech was recorded in the entertainment company’s financial statements at $828 million, and in November Disney bought out MLB’s stake for $900 million. Last week, Disney announced that Bob Iger is returning to the company as a CEO to replace Bob Chapek. As this transaction was undertaken earlier this month, it was probably one of the last big moves by Chapek.
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
TechCrunch
Orda raises millions to digitize African restaurants with its cloud-based operating system
Orda, a Nigerian food tech platform that provides a cloud-based restaurant operating system to solve these issues for small, independent restaurants, is announcing that it has secured a $3.4 million seed investment. The two-year-old startup raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding this January, bringing its total funding raised this year to $4.5 million.
TechCrunch
Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly
London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
TechCrunch
Pangea Cyber wants to simplify security for developers with an API approach
The company’s approach has attracted a fair bit of investor attention with over $50 million raised since it launched last year, an amazing amount of funding in a short amount of time, especially in the current funding environment. The latest round is a $26 million Series B. Company co-founder...
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
ZDNet
Now AWS will let you simulate entire cities in the cloud
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled AWS SimSpace Weaver, a new service that lets users run real-time simulations of different situations in city-scale environments in the cloud. The new SimSpace Weaver service lets city managers and event planners run simulations of things like traffic, public transport, or supply chain infrastructure...
gcaptain.com
RIP TradeLens: Maersk and IBM to Abandon Block Chain-Based Shipping Platform
A.P. Moller – Maersk and IBM have announced their decision to abandon their blockchain-based global trade platform known as TradeLens after it failed to generate enough users. Maersk launched TradeLens in collaboration with IBM in 2018 to promote efficient and secure global trade by helping to manage and track...
TechCrunch
StartupOS launches what it hopes will be the operating system for early-stage startups
The platform was built in partnership with (and backed by) SVB, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank. It includes access to business tools, guidance, mentors and investors, with the hope that the founders can learn how to best shepherd their startups through the process of validating ideas, building MVPs and finding product-market fit.
Accenture Invests in KETOS to Advance Water Intelligence Through Real-Time Monitoring
NEW YORK & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, Inc., a data intelligence innovator that uses a proprietary technology platform to help organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. KETOS is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to enhance the strategic capabilities of Accenture, its ecosystem partners, and its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005081/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, a data intelligence innovator that helps organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Qorvo Partners with MediaTek for 5G/Wi-Fi Automotive Platforms
Qorvo, a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, announced that it has secured multiple design wins in collaboration with MediaTek that extend Qorvo’s leadership in 5G smartphones and include mobile Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi routers, and 5G/Wi-Fi automotive platforms. The automotive design wins are with tier 1 suppliers and...
How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Beneficial in the Retail Sector
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), two subfields of computer science, can play a huge part in the digitization of brick-and-mortar organizations. This is due in part to the capacity of AI and ML to personalize the shopping experience for customers. Additionally, these technologies can provide companies with valuable data about customer interaction and other aspects of the business.
