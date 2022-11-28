Read full article on original website
FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer. FIFA initially agreed but later ruled otherwise.
Neymar to miss Brazil's last group game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday. Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will not recover in time to face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday.
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
'Neymar haters': Brazil political divide spills over to World Cup
Normally, it would be horrible news to football fans anywhere that their team's star player was injured. He's a great player.
Twitter reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit for Bruno Fernandes goal for Portugal vs. Uruguay
Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.
worldboxingnews.net
Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi
Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
Qatar Confirmed As Worst Performing Host Nation In FIFA World Cup History
Qatar's maiden World Cup campaign ended with the 2022 hosts setting an unwanted record on Tuesday.
David Beckham Congratulates Gregg Berhalter After USMNT Tops Iran
Tuesday’s advancement comes after the team was unable to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
One of the world's best boxers appeared to threaten Lionel Messi after the soccer star's World Cup celebration
Canelo Alvarez warned Lionel Messi by saying: "Let him ask God he doesn't find me," as he felt the soccer star disrespected Mexico at the World Cup.
American 1 of 6 female referees breaking barriers at World Cup
Kathryn Nesbitt, who hosted the 2020 MLS final in Columbus, is one of the six female referees in this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner
It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache
Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
Canelo Calls Out Messi for Disrespecting Mexico at World Cup
The Argentina star was seen moving a Mexican jersey with his foot in the locker room after the team’s win.
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil top Switzerland, 1-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Brazil defeating Switzerland 1-0 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. With the win, Brazil (2-0-0) secured a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game in group stages of the World Cup despite being without superstar captain Neymar, who was injured in the team's first group-stage match.
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
Lionel Messi has penalty saved but Argentina progresses to World Cup knockout stages with win
Lionel Messi had a penalty saved but Argentina booked its ticket to the knockout phase of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland.
NBC Sports
Portugal beats Uruguay as Bruno continues red-hot World Cup
Portugal made it two wins from two games as Bruno Fernandes scored twice to beat Uruguay 2-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Fernandes was awarded the opening goal in the 54th minute, perhaps to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo, who immediately insisted the he got his head on the ball as it sailed over everyone — himself included, according to the review panel — and found its way into the back of the net from the opposite corner of the penalty area.
