Twitter reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit for Bruno Fernandes goal for Portugal vs. Uruguay

Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.
worldboxingnews.net

Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi

Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16

Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner

It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache

Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
Reuters

Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime

DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil top Switzerland, 1-0

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Brazil defeating Switzerland 1-0 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. With the win, Brazil (2-0-0) secured a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game in group stages of the World Cup despite being without superstar captain Neymar, who was injured in the team's first group-stage match.
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
The Associated Press

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
NBC Sports

Portugal beats Uruguay as Bruno continues red-hot World Cup

Portugal made it two wins from two games as Bruno Fernandes scored twice to beat Uruguay 2-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Fernandes was awarded the opening goal in the 54th minute, perhaps to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo, who immediately insisted the he got his head on the ball as it sailed over everyone — himself included, according to the review panel — and found its way into the back of the net from the opposite corner of the penalty area.

