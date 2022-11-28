Melba man dies in head-on crash near Nampa

A Melba man died in a head-on vehicle collision Saturday near Nampa.

The 26-year-old was traveling northbound on Highway 45 near Deer Flat Road, south of Nampa, in a 2003 Toyota Corolla, when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2012 Ford F150 driven by a 33-year-old man from Nampa, according to an Idaho State Police press release.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. The driver of the Ford and his passenger were transported to a local hospital. All occupants were wearing a seat belt, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.