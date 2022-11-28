Read full article on original website
Niece Searching For Aunt From Gloucester County, NJ, Missing Over a Week
The relative of a South Jersey woman who has been missing since Nov. 23rd has made a public plea for help finding her aunt. Heather Coley says her aunt, Angela Carroll, was last seen by a neighbor packing her bags and her dog, Gemma, into her car to go to a side job moving photography equipment over Thanksgiving weekend and hasn't been seen since.
2 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Wednesday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department says two men were shot in the city Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, at around 2:30, officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. At the scene, officials located evidence of gunfire in the areas...
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier, and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50 pm, the Deptford Township...
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses
Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
NJ town fighting desperately to block a huge new warehouse
Residents in one South Jersey town are banding together to fight a plan to site a giant warehouse in their community. Russo Development is seeking approval to construct a 2 million-square-foot warehouse facility on 160 acres of vacant farmland in Mullica Hill, near Exit 2 on the New Jersey Turnpike.
The Best Hot Dogs In Atlantic County, New Jersey For 2022
During this past Spring and Sumner, we went in search of the best hot dogs in Atlantic County, New Jersey. It was a really fun project. After much deliberation, we found 10. Our list was compiled by friends, family, fellow foodies and listeners and readers. We have included:. Hot Dogs.
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
New luxury hotel coming to Ocean City, NJ
A historic bank building in Ocean City could be converted to a luxury boutique hotel. The seven-story Crown Bank building sits mostly vacant on the corner of Asbury Avenue and 8th Street. The building owner filed for bankruptcy last year. NJ.com reports the luxury resort brand Icona is expected to...
Internet issues caused by 'unauthorized third party' close South Jersey school
Quite a few parents said they were frustrated over a lack of information before the notification came out Wednesday evening, and wanted to know if there's been a security breach.
southjerseyobserver.com
Mass. Man Reported Missing in Camden; Anyone With Information on His Whereabouts, Contact CCPO
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult last seen in North Camden. Anthony Galay, 25, of Lawrence, Mass., has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen leaving Northgate I. He is described as a black male, 5’7”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown...
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
Man run over multiple times, killed, after fight in Old Bridge, NJ, cops say
OLD BRIDGE — A 36-year-old man was run over multiple times by the same vehicle after a fight in a business park parking lot, according to authorities. Jason Freeman, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Now the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is trying to find out who's...
This Can Be A Great Annual Tradition At Showboat Atlantic City
I’m a huge fan of traditions that are established and can endure the test of time. It gives people something to look forward to. For example, The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is placed annually in Rockefeller Center, in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was first established in 1933....
Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby
Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
Missing person — 22-year-old hasn’t been in contact for ‘months,’ South Brunswick, NJ police say
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police need the public's help in locating a woman who signed herself out of a group home over the summer. Veronica McLean, 22, was reported missing in late October by a friend who had not heard from her in some time, police said. Police determined that...
Atlantic City Anti-Violence Team Of Ex-Offenders: Do You Agree?
First, let me make it clear … I strongly believe in second chances. However, at the present time, Atlantic City, New Jersey has a major problem with persistent violent incidents that are taking place on a regular basis. Then, just when you thought the shootings and stabbings couldn’t get...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend, himself
A retired Atlantic City police officer is dead after fatally shooting his former girlfriend, according to an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. William Beattie and Erin Gatier, both 47, were found dead inside her Deptford Township home by police doing a well-being check Monday, according to the report.
