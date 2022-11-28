ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

SoJO 104.9

2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses

Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

New luxury hotel coming to Ocean City, NJ

A historic bank building in Ocean City could be converted to a luxury boutique hotel. The seven-story Crown Bank building sits mostly vacant on the corner of Asbury Avenue and 8th Street. The building owner filed for bankruptcy last year. NJ.com reports the luxury resort brand Icona is expected to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby

Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
CAPE MAY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

