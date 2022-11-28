Gov. Kemp staffer tapped to lead Savannah Chamber. What you need to know about Bert Brantley

Next year, the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce will welcome its first new president in 24 years, Bert Brantley , an advisor to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Brantley most recently served as deputy chief of staff for Kemp. As a senior advisor, he managed the communications, external affairs, legislative, policy, and constituent services teams. Prior to joining Kemp's staff, Brantley held the position of chief operating officer of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. He was appointed to that role by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2017, according to a chamber press release.

Brantley has worked in the state government sphere for more than 20 years. He worked for Gov. Sonny Perdue, the Georgia Department of Driver Services, the State Road & Tollway Authority, and the Department of Transportation.

Brantley will take over for the retiring William W. Hubbard, who has led the organization for more than 24 years. The chamber's board of directors voted unanimously to approve Brantley for the position after a search committee conducted an extensive nationwide search.

"We are excited to have Bert join our community and team," said Allyson Harvin, chamber chairman and owner of Servpro Savannah. "The depth of Bert's knowledge and experience in economic development, statewide transportation, legislative policy, and oversight of constituent services is what the Chamber board of directors felt would benefit our region as we prepare for the many opportunities on the immediate horizon."

Brantley's tenure begins Feb. 1, 2023. In a prepared statement, he hailed the Savannah area's growth in recent decades.

"The Savannah area has experienced tremendous growth and success, and I am excited to ensure the Chamber continues to play an integral role in promoting this community as one of the best in the country to live, work, play and visit," Brantley said. "I am incredibly impressed with the Chamber's staff and leadership team, and I share their commitment to working together to provide opportunities that support the business interests of our members."

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Gov. Kemp staffer tapped to lead Savannah Chamber. What you need to know about Bert Brantley