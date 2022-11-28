ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Gov. Kemp staffer tapped to lead Savannah Chamber. What you need to know about Bert Brantley

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago

Next year, the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce will welcome its first new president in 24 years, Bert Brantley , an advisor to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Brantley most recently served as deputy chief of staff for Kemp. As a senior advisor, he managed the communications, external affairs, legislative, policy, and constituent services teams. Prior to joining Kemp's staff, Brantley held the position of chief operating officer of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. He was appointed to that role by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2017, according to a chamber press release.

Brantley has worked in the state government sphere for more than 20 years. He worked for Gov. Sonny Perdue, the Georgia Department of Driver Services, the State Road & Tollway Authority, and the Department of Transportation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WN2H6_0jQ6M34100

Brantley will take over for the retiring William W. Hubbard, who has led the organization for more than 24 years. The chamber's board of directors voted unanimously to approve Brantley for the position after a search committee conducted an extensive nationwide search.

Affordable housing: Savannah's affordable housing crisis calls for bold action. Why are leaders being so cautious?

Senate runoff: Georgia's runoff will determine if Senate is split 50-50 or 51-49. What's the difference?

"We are excited to have Bert join our community and team," said Allyson Harvin, chamber chairman and owner of Servpro Savannah. "The depth of Bert's knowledge and experience in economic development, statewide transportation, legislative policy, and oversight of constituent services is what the Chamber board of directors felt would benefit our region as we prepare for the many opportunities on the immediate horizon."

Brantley's tenure begins Feb. 1, 2023. In a prepared statement, he hailed the Savannah area's growth in recent decades.

"The Savannah area has experienced tremendous growth and success, and I am excited to ensure the Chamber continues to play an integral role in promoting this community as one of the best in the country to live, work, play and visit," Brantley said. "I am incredibly impressed with the Chamber's staff and leadership team, and I share their commitment to working together to provide opportunities that support the business interests of our members."

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Gov. Kemp staffer tapped to lead Savannah Chamber. What you need to know about Bert Brantley

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

Dave Matthews Band joins Senator Warnock to rally Georgia voters

Dave Matthews Band joins Senator Warnock to rally Georgia voters. Dave Matthews Band joins Senator Warnock to rally …. Dave Matthews Band joins Senator Warnock to rally Georgia voters. News 3 Today Celebrations for November 30, 2022. Here's a look at today's celebrations. Team coverage: Savannah High School shooter report...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

EGSC Da’Mon Andrews & GS Dustin Anderson selected for USG Executive Leadership Institute

Dr. Da’Mon Andrews, associate vice president, Grants and Analytics, East Georgia State College and Dr. Dustin Anderson, associate provost for Student Success, associate professor of literature, College of Arts & Humanities, affiliate faculty, Center for Irish Research and Teaching, Georgia Southern University have been named to the University System of Georgia (USG) 2022-2023 class of its Executive Leadership Institute (ELI). They will be part of 35 faculty and staff members from 25 USG institutions and the University System Office that will participate in the program.
STATESBORO, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Fat Tuesday quietly opens 2 additional Downtown Savannah locations

Fat Tuesday, home of the original frozen cocktail and the famous 190 Octane®, has opened two new Savannah locations on River Street and Bay Street just in time for the holiday season. Since the opening of the first location on West Bryan St. this past June, Fat Tuesday has become a go-to spot in the Historic District, serving up good vibes, great music, and loads of its signature 190 Octane®, powerful Cat 5 Hurricane®, and thrilling Electric Lemonade® to customers visiting Savannah. The two new locations are welcome additions to the scene, as customers stop by for one of the famous frozen drinks while bar-hopping, shopping, or walking through the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Savannah

Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Savannah is a really special experience that I recommend everyone try. The whole city comes to life and there’s a sense of joy and excitement to put the old year behind us and get on with the new one. Probably the best part...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

FBI investigating rash of school shooting hoax claims in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Georgia schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after fake claims of school shootings. Savannah High was a part of a laundry list of schools that were impacted by the chaotic and traumatic events. Over a dozen school districts outside of Chatham County were impacted by the shooting hoaxes, including Baldwin, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

HELP of Beaufort breaks ground on new building

HELP of Beaufort marked its “soon to be 50” year mark, with a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Nov. 21 on their property at 1600 Ribaut Road in Port Royal. In attendance were HELP volunteers, board members, grantors, Port Royal Mayor Joe DeVito, Rep. Shannon Erickson and Greg Brusnon from Brunson Construction.
PORT ROYAL, SC
allongeorgia.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
savannahceo.com

Seefried Properties to Develop 4 MSF Industrial Center Near Savannah Port

Seefried Properties, a national real estate firm specializing in the development, leasing and management of industrial properties is pleased to announce the commencement of site work at Live Oak Logistics Center. This 287-acre distribution center is fully entitled to accommodate over 4 MSF of modern, Class A distribution and manufacturing space at full build out. The project will cater to a variety of tenant space needs with build-to-suit and speculative building options ranging from 252,000 to 1,381,000 square feet of space across five buildings. The first speculative building is set to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will include 669,760 square feet of space with a cross-dock configuration.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy