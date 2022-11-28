ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile Substance Abuse Education trailer

By Fred Cunningham
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STaK3_0jQ6LsWG00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has investigators who are first responders, but they must often handle one of the worst jobs.

“We’re having to make that knock on the door at 2 or 3 in the morning to tell someone that they lost their loved one,” Shelton England, Senior Deputy Coroner in Greenville County, said.

A county coroner must account for every death in their jurisdiction and the number of fatalities from drug use, principally from fentanyl, has become staggering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVoo6_0jQ6LsWG00
Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile Substance Abuse Education trailer

England said fentanyl has become the number two cause of fatalities in Greenville County behind natural deaths.

The number of fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 was 258. The number was already above 300 by the middle of November this year.

“In many cases it’s someone’s first time trying something with fentanyl being involved and they have no idea of what’s in there or not. They try it once and end up dying”

That’s one of the reasons the coroner’s office has partnered with The Phoenix Center to create a Mobile Substance Abuse Education trailer.

The trailer wasn’t being used by the county and a grant to the Phoenix Center helped equip it.

Since being launched in April 2021, the trailer has been visited by about 4,000 people. You’ll often see it at churches, schools and other community events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Od0X_0jQ6LsWG00

It has interactive exhibits, but it’s also a place where people suffering from substance abuse problems can get immediate help.

“If someone came up and wanted help or assistance, we don’t push those people away to The Phoenix Center on Monday,” according to Shelton.

“The Phoenix Center staff can actually start the process of getting them help right away.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Greenville police search for woman last seen in June

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department needs the public’s help finding a woman who was last heard from in June. 29-year-old Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family. She was last known to live in an apartment on Halton Road, according to police. Police mentioned that Lee does not have […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Traveling exhibit honors 5 lynching victims in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Edward Sullivan, Elbert Harris, John Laddison, Reuben Elrod, and Willis Jackson. Those are the names of the five known lynching victims identified in Anderson County, between the years 1894 and 1911. “It was tragic, it should not have happened. We hope it never happens again,” Member of Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Hunter Street Road Closure

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. Highlighting a road that goes through Greenville and Spartanburg counties and needs repairs. Getting Answers - Highway 88 follow-up Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:58 PM UTC. |
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville PD looking for 29-year-old woman last seen in June

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a 29-year-old woman who was last heard from in June. Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family and her whereabouts have been known ever since, according to police. Lee does not possess a car and was...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Isaac Simpson III, a 75-year-old who went missing on Tuesday. Deputies said Simpson was last seen near Piney Mountain Road at around 5:30 a.m. They added that he was leaving in a black 2006 Ford F-250 with a camper shell.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

4 Upstate restaurants accused of illegally keeping tips from workers

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor said wage and hour investigators found four Upstate employers illegally keeping cash and credit card tips. The department said the employers of the Japan House locations also paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including those over...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews pick up over 50,000 pounds of trash in Laurens Co. over past month

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that the inmate litter crew recently collected nearly 61,120 pounds of trash from roadsides around Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned during the process. Gary Street. Conway Avenue, Beattie Street, Walker Avenue, Smythe Street,...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Get your family involved in Spartanburg

The USA has to win the group B matchup against Iran to move forward in the competition. We're taking you to 34th Street and chatting all things about Centre Stage's spin on the Christmas classic. What's new? 11/29. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in the area including...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy